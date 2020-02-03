BERRYVILLE — Residents could see a different company picking up their trash beginning this summer.
Berryville Town Council will issue a new garbage collection contract in the spring. An existing contract with Republic Services of Winchester will expire on June 30, the last day of the town’s current financial year.
During a work session at 3 p.m. today, the council will examine a draft request for proposals (RFP) from solid waste collection firms. The scrutiny will be part of ongoing discussion of proposed changes to Chapter 8 of the town’s code, which concerns garbage.
According to Town Manager Keith Dalton, the code chapter — as it now stands — does not address changes in practices and procedures for solid waste collection that have occurred during the past several decades. For instance, trash cans no longer are picked up and dumped into a collection truck by workers riding on the back of the vehicle. Modern collection trucks have mechanical arms that lift specially-designed containers rolled out to the curb, called “toters,” into the vehicles for dumping via remote control.
In addition, officials have heard concerns about litter emanating from dumpsters and toter storage areas, the appearances of such areas and the numbers of toters being used by certain businesses, Dalton said.
At a recent meeting of the council’s Streets and Utilities Committee, Mayor Patricia Dickinson voiced concern about a local special events venue placing at the curb what she estimated as “15 blue toters” on a regular basis. She said it looks bad to people driving by the property.
As part of revising the code section, officials aim to establish standards for issuing toters and recycling bins. They also aim to establish a monthly fee for residential customers who use more toters than a specific number to be set, as well as charges for businesses and multi-family living complexes that want the town to handle their garbage instead of contracting with a private waste hauler themselves.
Berryville currently does not charge for garbage collection. Taxes paid by residents and businesses go toward providing the service, Dalton said.
Many towns and cities attach a monthly fee for collection to utility bills. The idea of shifting to that system was mentioned during the recent committee meeting.
Although that would increase utility bills, “you’re likely going to (be able to) cut taxes” by a corresponding amount, Dalton told committee members.
Other proposed code section revisions include:
• Requiring that all dumpsters be screened from public view, as well as the siting of any new dumpsters to be reviewed by the town’s zoning administrator,
• Empowering the town manager to take action when unlawful accumulations of trash are discovered on property, and
• Limiting how much yard waste can be collected.
Any firm responding to the RFP for garbage collection services must be able to provide curbside recycling services, despite downturns in the markets for recyclable materials.
After today’s meeting, further discussion is planned during the council’s next regular monthly meeting on Feb. 11. A special meeting to hear public opinion on the issue is tentatively scheduled for March 2. Later next month, the council is to consider approving the code changes and issuing the RFP.
