BERRYVILLE — Career responsibilities are prompting Berryville Town Council Ward 4 representative Kara Rodriguez not to seek a second four-year term.
Rodriguez, of Walnut Street, spent almost 15 years as a journalist in Loudoun County before recently being hired as the town of Leesburg's public information officer.
"While there is no direct relationship between the towns of Berryville and Leesburg," Rodriguez wrote on her official council-related Facebook page, "I did not think it was fair to Berryville residents for one of their representatives to have their feet so firmly planted in another local government 40+ hours a week."
And, from a personal perspective, "I think it would be too difficult to balance those two worlds," she told The Winchester Star in an email.
In choosing not to run again, "it has been a painful decision-making process for me, because I truly love serving Berryville residents as a council representative," Rodriguez wrote. "I love Berryville enough to know that its elected officials should be fully devoted to the best, and last, remaining small town in the Northern Virginia area."
Rodriguez was elected in 2018. Her term runs through Dec. 31.
The only official candidate for the Ward 4 seat in the Nov. 8 election is Ryan Tibbens. A Berryville resident for about a decade, he's a teacher in the Loudoun County Public Schools. (See related story.)
Rodriguez declared her support for Tibbens, a current Berryville Planning Commission member and former Board of Zoning Appeals member, succeeding her.
Having experience in local government already, "he will make an excellent addition to the council," she told The Star.
June 21 was the filing deadline for council seats, according to Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Rodriguez currently is chairwoman of the council's Community Development Committee. She's also on its Streets and Utilities Committee.
A desire to serve Berryville is "still very much in my blood," she wrote on Facebook. After her council term ends, she plans to stay involved in local activities, such as by serving on the town's 225th Anniversary Committee, she continued.
As Leesburg's new public information officer, Rodriguez replaced another Clarke County resident, Betsy Arnett, who became a senior management analyst for the town in June.
Arnett is chairwoman of the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission.
