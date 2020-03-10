BERRYVILLE — Budget constraints have prompted town officials to decide not to hire a new second-in-command administrator.
The deputy town manager’s job was to have an annual salary of between $68,000 to $83,000. The person hired was to generally oversee the town’s day-to-day operations, freeing up Town Manager Keith Dalton to focus more on long-range planning.
As they were preparing the town’s fiscal 2021 budget proposal, though, officials decided not to fill the position. Dalton said they determined the town has more urgent needs, including an additional water plant operator and public works employee. Those positions are budgeted.
“We looked at the (financial) numbers, and they were running tight,” Dalton said.
He added that hiring a deputy town manager might be reconsidered at some point in the future.
Under the spending plan for the new fiscal year that will start July 1, Berryville’s real estate tax rate is to drop from 20 cents to 17.74 cents per $100 of assessed value. But that doesn’t necessarily mean residents will pay less in taxes.
The lower rate stems from Clarke County’s recent reassessment. It showed an average 19% increase in fair market values for properties in the Berryville Magisterial District. Specifically for homes, the average increase was 20%.
“We have to trust [the reassessment] was done right,” Dalton said of Berryville officials.
Virginia law requires localities, following reassessments, to adjust their real estate rates so the resulting tax revenue is no more than 101% of the money generated in the previous year. If they want to collect more revenue, they must declare a proposed tax increase, as well as advertise and hold a public hearing.
Property owners in Berryville must pay taxes to both the town and county. The county has its own real estate tax rate.
At the town’s 20-cent rate, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 would owe $300 in taxes to the town. Under the 17.74-cent rate, that amount would drop to $266.10. But if the reassessment resulted in the home’s value rising by 20 percent, its new fair market value would be $180,000. That would mean the owners would receive a tax bill — under the proposed lower rate — for $319.32. Despite the rate reduction, the bill would be higher.
No increases in Berryville’s other tax rates are proposed.
That includes the personal property (vehicle) tax rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. Under that rate, the owner of a car assessed at $10,000 would owe $125 in taxes. However, the town expects to receive enough state revenue through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act to cover 70% of vehicle owners’ bills, up to the first $20,000 in the vehicle’s value. As a result, the owner of that hypothetical car would only have to pay the town $37.50.
A 4% cost-of-living raise for all town employees is budgeted, as is $12,000 for raises for certain Berryville Police Department officers who have completed steps of a career development program by furthering their education and training.
One police cruiser, a 2011-model Ford Crown Victoria, is proposed to be replaced. Police Chief Neal White said the cruiser is having a lot of maintenance problems.
“Nine years in police service is a long, lone time” for a car, White said. Police cars undergo a lot of wear and tear because they basically are in constant use.
Funds also are being set aside in the budget proposal for various future projects, including the replacement of police radio equipment and water/sewer infrastructure.
While the additional salary might be a deterrent to adding the position, I wonder what magnitude of savings might be gained with an additional (and new) mindset added to the oversight and operations of the town government. Perhaps as with the inability to entertain new candidates or apparently even a contested contest in the next election the "status quo" might be the new town motto.
