BERRYVILLE — The town’s election remains scheduled for May 5 as a result of the state Senate not taking action on Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to postpone municipal elections statewide because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Northam, a Democrat, had proposed moving the elections to Nov. 3 alongside during the general election. According to published reports, the House of Delegates approved the measure in a 47-45 vote during a special session on Wednesday, then the Senate did not consider it. Both sides of the General Assembly are Democratically controlled.
Earlier this month, Berryville Town Council adopted a resolution in opposition to Northam’s proposal, which would have required all special votes already cast to be discarded.
The resolution stated that although council members share the governor’s concerns about protecting public health, they favor municipal elections being held no later than July 1, as well as in a manner preserving votes already cast and not requiring candidates to requalify themselves.
“I’m very surprised” that the Senate did not consider Northam’s request, Mayor Patricia Dickinson said.
“May might be too soon” for an election as the pandemic continues, Dickinson said. “I’m very concerned.”
However, “I’m pleased there will be a timely transition within local government,” she said. Any newly-elected candidates apparently will take office in July, as is normal in Berryville.
Dickinson said she encourages anyone voting in the election to cast an absentee ballot. Anyone visiting the polls on Election Day should wear face masks and other personal protective equipment to help control the spread of COVID-19, she said.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted a similar resolution this week, even though no county election is scheduled next month. The resolution stated that “thousands of dollars of taxpayer funding already has been spent on the May 5 election on ballots, coding and other items which will ... have to be thrown away” if the elections are moved.
“If we can go to grocery stores (safely), we can vote in elections safely,” supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said during the meeting.
“We can all practice social distancing” while visiting the polls, he said in an interview on Thursday.
The supervisors’ resolution basically was meant to show support for the town’s resolution, Weiss said. He mentioned that Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel brought it to the board’s attention.
Northam still is trying to find a way to postpone the May 3 election because of the coronavirus, despite the Senate’s inaction, published reports show.
Dickinson is not seeking a second term in Berryville’s election. Jay Arnold, the council’s recorder, is the only official mayoral candidate. Councilwomen Donna Marie McDonald and Erecka Gibson are running unopposed for second terms.
All of the seats are for four years.
