BERRYVILLE — The political stage is set for Berryville’s May 5 municipal election.
Only current members of Berryville Town Council are running for three seats up for grabs.
Jay Arnold, the council’s recorder (vice mayor), is the only candidate for mayor.
The current mayor, Patricia Dickinson, decided not to seek a second term so she could devote more attention to personal and family matters.
Arnold, who owns Berryville Auto Parts, previously ran for mayor in 2016 but lost to Dickinson. He was elected recorder in 2006 and has been re-elected to that post every four years since then.
Just because he is the lone official candidate doesn’t necessarily mean Arnold will be elected mayor, he pointed out. There always is a possibility of an unofficial, write-in candidate collecting the most votes.
Therefore, Arnold said he intends to do some campaigning and find ways to meet voters and learn their opinions about local issues.
Arnold’s current term expires on June 30, 2022. If he is elected mayor, a special election eventually will have to be held to fill the recorder’s seat, according to Clarke County General Registrar Barbara Bosserman.
Ward 1 council member Donna Marie McDonald and Ward 3 council member Erecka Gibson are running for second terms, having first been elected in 2016. Both women are unopposed.
McDonald is retired. Gibson is director of treasury and risk accounting for The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Ward 1 is Berryville’s northeast quadrant, and Ward 3 is the southwest quadrant.
All council seats are for four-years.
The three hopefuls have had their candidacies certified, and their names will appear on the ballot, Bosserman said.
Although each race has only one official candidate, it still is important to go the polls on Election Day and cast a ballot, said Arnold.
“It lets us (candidates) know we have their support,” he said.
Tuesday was the deadline to file paperwork to run in the election.
