BERRYVILLE — Small towns almost inevitably must do with businesses with entities run by council members sometimes, newly-elected Mayor Jay Arnold believes.
Towns have only a limited number of businesses providing a limited number of products and services, so local officials making purchasing decisions can’t always pick and choose with whom they do business, he maintains.
Arnold is optimistic that a policy adopted by Berryville Town Council on Monday will keep controversies about such matters — like a recent one in which he was personally involved — from occurring in the future.
The policy expands upon state financial reporting requirements as well as ones already in the town’s code and procurement policy manual.
It specifies that when business is conducted with the town by council members, businesses owned either entirely or partially by council members, or businesses for which council members work, the town manager will require the treasurer to:
• Annually provide an explanation of the business relationship and types of items or services received, any contract or agreement entered into by the parties and/or other pertinent documents, such as a notice that a contract has been awarded.
• Monthly divulge the amount spent toward the business arrangements within the preceding month and the total spent so far within the fiscal year, so as not to exceed spending limits set by the state.
Annual reports normally will be filed with the council at its July meeting each year. Because it is July now, this year’s initial report will be provided during the council’s Sept. 8 session. Monthly reports will be filed at each regular meeting.{
Arnold estimated that his business, Berryville Auto Parts, has been repairing and maintaining town-owned vehicles for about 25 years.
The Virginia State Police probed that business arrangement, apparently after hearing concerns from a citizens group whose members never publicly identified themselves. The investigation resulted in seven misdemeanor charges of malfeasance being lodged against Arnold. In November, the charges were dropped after special prosecutors from the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office determined Arnold had committed no wrongdoing based on evidence they were presented.
Former mayor Patricia Dickinson also voiced concerns about the arrangement during past council meetings. She did not seek re-election in May. State code generally prohibits a local governing body member from having a personal interest in a local government contract, unless the body proves a need for the member’s product or service and there is a competitive sealed bidding process. Yet an exception is made for governing bodies of localities, like Berryville, with fewer than 10,000 residents. In that case, a contract cannot exceed $5,000 annually, or $25,000 if sealed bids are obtained.
Berryville’s population is about 4,000.
The new policy basically “protects me and the council” when questions about business dealings arise, Arnold said.
At the least, it improves financial reporting procedures, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
There was little discussion of the policy before Councilwoman Erecka Gibson made the motion to approve it. Councilwomen Donna Marie McDonald, Diane Harrison and Kara Rodriguez joined Gibson in voting for it. There were no opposing votes, and Arnold abstained from voting.
Monday’s meeting was Arnold’s first as mayor, having assumed the office on July 1.
In another matter, the council is abandoning its practice of taking a roll-call vote on every matter for which votes are necessary. The practice began in 2018 due to controversy over Dickinson choosing to vote on some things but not others.
Under formal voting procedures adopted in a unanimous vote, all council members will be expected to vote on all motions put before the panel unless they have been excused, such as because of a potential conflict of interest. Members will vote either “yes” or “no,” or they can abstain. Votes can be cast by voice (all those who support a motion say so, followed by all those who don’t), a show of hands or a roll-call vote, depending on what state law stipulates for certain issues.
“Hopefully, this will streamline meetings,” Dalton said.
Some matters require roll-call votes, though. An example is certification following a closed session that only issues specified as the reasons for the session were discussed privately.
Motions no longer will require seconds in order to be voted on.
“It is vital to the operations of the town,” the policy reads, “that any member of the council be able to place a matter before the body for a vote; therefore no second is required.”
The council also appointed Harrison to be one of the town’s representatives on the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA). She will serve through June 2022, filling the unexpired term of Matt Bass, who recently was appointed as the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Berryville District representative.
— Contact Mickey Powell at mpowell@winchesterstar.com
(1) comment
This is going to be an interesting ride. Mr. Mayor - while you state: "The new policy basically “protects me and the council” when questions about business dealings arise, Arnold said" - I thought it was to protect the fiscal integrity of the town and safeguard use of resident tax dollars. Personally, I always felt if comparable dealings in the past had been well publicized there would not have been any controversy. Just a thought.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.