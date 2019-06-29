BERRYVILLE — For the public's safety and convenience, officials are trying to find a way to better illuminate downtown at night.
Street lamps that use orange-glowing high-pressure sodium lights are positioned only on the north side of Main Street. So "it tends to be very dark" in some spots, Berryville Town Council member Diane Harrison said at the Streets and Utilities Committee on Tuesday.
At the committee's urging, Town Manager Keith Dalton will work with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) to develop a pilot project using light emitting diode (LED) bulbs. Those bulbs are more energy-efficient and last longer, and they emit light downward instead of all around, causing the illuminated area to be brighter, even though sodium bulbs emit more light, REC representatives said during a presentation on the differences between sodium and LED lights.
The goal is to get more light on the south side of the street, Dalton said.
With sodium bulbs, "a lot of light is wasted" because it's directed toward the sky instead of the surfaces needing illumination, said Richard Collawn, an REC supervisor and outdoor lighting expert.
A high-pressure sodium bulb will shine for about 15,000 hours, whereas an LED bulb will last for about 40,000 hours, according to online information.
The pilot project will focus on one location along Main Street that has not been determined.
The project will be brought to the committee, and then the full council, for consideration after it is developed.
As town officials work to improve lighting downtown, they will need to determine how much light is too much. What some people think is too bright may be too dim for others.
"Everybody's perception of light is different," Collawn said. "It's hard for everybody to agree on a standard."
Council members said they do not want lights downtown to shine too brightly into windows of apartments above businesses and be a nuisance for occupants. They have heard people throughout town complain that existing lights shine too brightly into their homes
Most sodium lights downtown are 250 watts, said Jeff Hinson, REC's director of member services and community relations. REC representatives said they believe 70-watt LED bulbs are suitable replacements.
LEDs are less expensive, too. REC estimates that a 70-watt bulb would cost the town $12.49 per month to operate, whereas a 200-watt high-pressure sodium bulb costs $19.24.
