BERRYVILLE — It may take a little longer than expected for some Berryville streets to be repaved this year.
Interested contractors have said they’re limited in what they can do while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. As a result, the project deadline — as specified by an invitation for bids — was extended from July 1 to Aug. 15, Town Manager Keith Dalton recently told Berryville Town Council.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), which provides Berryville funds to help maintain its streets, OK’d the deadline extension, Dalton said.
Five bids ranging from $114,832.50 to $216,429.60 were received. Dalton said extending the deadline may have resulted in more bids being received than otherwise, considering the pandemic.
A notice of intent to award the project to the lowest bidder has been issued. Dalton has authority to do so. He indicated that he’s in the final phase of negotiations with that contractor, whom he declined to identify yet.
Portions of West Fairfax Street, Ridge Road, Rockcroft Drive, Circle Drive, Chalmers Court, Blue Ridge Street, Litten Court, Turner Court and Harriman Court are to be repaved.
The targeted portion of West Fairfax is between North Buckmarsh and North Church streets. It’s in the worst shape, Dalton has acknowledged, because it’s being traveled a lot by large trucks involved in construction of the Fellowship Square and Shenandoah Crossing subdivisions.
That will mean more work for the selected contractor. Because of the street’s roughness, a “scratch coat” of asphalt must be installed before a top coat is applied so a consistent surface can be established.
Dalton also has acknowledged that some of Berryville’s streets are in worse condition than the ones to be repaved. Those streets are to undergo improvements after planned utility projects are completed.
In another matter, the council learned about some recent problems with the town’s utilities.
A problem with a seal caused a sewage pump at the South Buckmarsh Street pump station to fail in April. After being sent off for repairs, the pump was reinstalled two weeks later and is working properly, Public Works Director Rick Boor wrote in a memo to the council.
On April 24, a break occurred along a sewer force main from the Boom Road pump station. Crews discovered that the four-inch-in-diameter, cast-iron line had split apart at the bottom of the pipe. A stainless steel repair sleeve was used to fix the problem, according to Boor.
Also in April, a leak formed in a two-inch-in-diameter water line serving several businesses on Crow Street downtown. Another stainless steel sleeve was used to repair that line, Boor wrote. He attributed the leak to the line’s age.
