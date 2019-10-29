BERRYVILLE — Keith Dalton saw the signs, and it opened up his eyes to something being amiss about them.
He’s not happy now, and he wants the problem corrected.
Dalton, the town manager, has noticed that many street and traffic signs around Berryville are mismatched. For instance, some signs have somewhat different lettering or shades of background colors, he recently told Berryville Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee.
He cited a couple of possibilities as to why. One is the town receiving signs from different manufacturers at different times as new ones have needed to be installed and others have had to be replaced. Another is that neighborhood developers have ordered and installed signs with different styles than ones that the town typically uses.
Several new or expanding subdivisions are in the works. As a result, Dalton believes it’s time to standardize signs throughout the town and make sure they are well-mounted.
He plans to propose changes to Chapter 10 of Berryville’s construction standards and specifications, which concerns signs, for the full council to consider.
Dalton told the committee that signs should be consistent in terms of color (all stop signs should use the same shade of red, for example), height and reflectivity (for improving traffic safety).
“Colors and shapes are important,” Police Chief Neal White said, in getting drivers to notice signs.
Standardization of color shades also is important because it helps people who are color blind, according to Mayor Patricia Dickinson.
There also should be consistency, Dalton said, in the types of posts on which signs are mounted and how much of a post is noticeable above a sign.
Among his proposals:
Street name signs would conform with guidelines specified by the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices and related documents. For public streets, they would have green backgrounds, rounded corners and white borders and lettering. Private streets would have brown signs.
Street name lettering would begin with an uppercase letter followed by lowercase letters. Directional prefixes would be displayed with a single uppercase letter. Standard suffixes would be abbreviated, with the first letter uppercase and others lowercase. For instance, East Main Street would be displayed as E. Main St.
Post-mounted signs would use uppercase letters four inches high and lowercase letters three inches high. Square posts would be used.
Traffic enforcement rule and warning signs would be mounted on yellow posts. Stop signs would incorporate red reflective tape attached to the yellow post.
Proposed rules also would specify, for example, how thick aluminum used to make the signs could be, how far signs could be from curbs and how they could be attached to posts.
Dalton said he did not yet know how much it would cost Berryville to bring all of its signs up to standards. He said, though, he would recommend that the council fund a project over a couple of fiscal years.
More discussion of the sign issue is anticipated during the full council’s next regular meeting on Nov. 12.
