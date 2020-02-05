BERRYVILLE — The town will seek a new contract with a garbage collector as it finishes revising its code section concerning solid waste.
Berryville Town Council members on Monday directed Town Manager Keith Dalton to prepare a request for proposals (RFP) for them to consider during their March 10 meeting.
The contract with Berryville's current waste collector, Republic Services of Winchester, will expire on June 30. A new contract with Republic or another firm must approved by then. The current one cannot be extended again, town Recorder Jay Arnold said.
Officials hoped to have a revised code Chapter 8 adopted before proposals are sought. That would help ensure the accuracy of contractual details affecting costs, such as the numbers of homes and businesses at which garbage and recyclable materials must be picked up and types of containers needed to make collections most efficient.
Chapter 8 is being revised, Dalton said, because it "has many references to things not applicable anymore" to garbage collection, such as references to outdated technology and procedures associated with it.
The revised code section is to contain, among other things, standards for issuing toters (curb roll-out containers) and recycling bins, and a monthly fee for residential customers who use more toters than a specific number to be set, plus charges for businesses and multi-family housing providers that want the town to handle their garbage instead of contracting with a private waste hauler themselves.
However, discussions about the code provisions have continued longer than expected, largely due to council members having to examine numerous specifics that at times they have found to be complicated.
An example is what constitutes a business and whether some types of businesses should be treated differently than others, such as by requiring them to have dumpsters or giving them more toters.
"I estimate that the majority of Berryville businesses take care of their own trash," Mayor Patricia Dickinson said.
Council member Erecka Gibson on Monday questioned whether apartment complexes should be considered businesses because they don't provide typical business services. She mentioned professional massage therapy as an example of what people may consider a service.
What "seems to make the most sense," Dickinson said, is for all businesses to make their own arrangements for garbage collection.
Arnold put forth another idea.
"The simplest thing to do," he said, is to furnish one toter to every home and business. When more collection capacity is needed, "you're on your own" to arrange it, he suggested.
Another issue discussed was businesses using dumpsters instead of toters.
Dalton said that under the revised code chapter, the town's only involvement with businesses using dumpsters would be making sure those receptacles are screened and — if they are new ones — sited properly.
Some downtown businesses don't have dumpsters because of a lack of space, officials recognized.
Perhaps businesses can agree to share a dumpster if they have problems with siting one or don't want to pay the full cost of one, Dickinson said.
Berryville currently does not charge for trash collection. Taxes paid by residents and businesses go toward paying for the service. But the idea of charging a monthly fee is an option.
If a fee is imposed, "there has to be a decrease in taxes" to compensate, Dickinson said.
Gibson agreed.
"Everyone, in some form or fashion, pays something into their general fund" through taxes on real estate and vehicles, she added. "We should be very clear as to what residents and businesses get" for their money in terms of trash collection.
Factors involving recycling containers also were discussed — for instance, how large they should be, how many a house or business should be allocated and whether they should have lids to keep materials from being strewn.
"We've got to get this thing simplified," Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald said, alluding to all of the things that garbage collection rules and procedures should cover.
Gibson cautioned against making the code too restrictive.
"I don't want us to become a Stepford community," she said, with homeowners association-like rules that may be too restrictive or ridiculous to follow.
The council had tentatively scheduled a special meeting on March 2 to hear residents' opinions about collection matters. That meeting now will be held at a later date.
"We don't have a defined document to take to the public yet ... and say, 'This is what you're going to give your input into,'" Dickinson said.
The RFP for garbage collection services will be prepared based on current collection methods and practices. Dalton will take into account ideas and comments he heard on Monday in finalizing it.
It also will be prepared so, after the revised code is adopted, Dalton and the chosen company can work together to make necessary changes before the contract takes effect.
In the meantime, Dalton said he will make resolving the garbage issues "Job One" alongside preparing a budget proposal for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
