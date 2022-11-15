BERRYVILLE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Berryville as special events are planned to get residents and visitors into the holiday spirit.
Berryville Main Street (BMS), a nonprofit organization that promotes downtown, is involved in organizing many of them.
The first will occur almost immediately after Thanksgiving.
Instead of fighting crowds at chain stores, shoppers can rest on Black Friday and buy gifts from downtown merchants the next day, Nov. 26, during Shop Small Saturday.
A nationwide event, Shop Small Saturday — also known as Small Business Saturday in some places — “encourages local support of family-owned small businesses and helps promote their economic growth,” said BMS President Michelle Marino.
“Berryville Bucks” is returning this year. Anyone spending $10 at participating businesses in the coming weeks will receive a form to enter a drawing. The winner will receive $1,500 worth of the special currency, which can be spent at those businesses like cash.
Customers at the businesses on Shop Small Saturday will receive two entry forms, Marino noted.
Entries will be accepted through Dec. 8. The winner, who will be announced on Dec. 10, will have a year to spend his or her bucks, according to Marino.
Coinciding with Shop Small Saturday, she mentioned, the Clarke County Farmers’ Market will hold its annual Holiday Market on Nov. 26 in the county schools’ administration building on West Main Street.
For those with artistic talents, entries for the annual “Parking Meters on Parade” decorating contest now are being accepted.
BMS will begin assigning specific meters to entrants this week. Entrants will decorate their meters from Nov. 24-27. The decorations will be on display until New Year’s Day.
The cost to enter the contest is $15 per meter.
Berryville Architectural Review Board members and the general public will judge the adornments. Contest winners in various categories will be announced during the town’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremonies from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Rose Hill Park.
Once the meters are decorated, they won’t be able to accept coins. So there will be free parking in the business district from Nov. 28 through the end of the year.
“An Old Time Christmas in Berryville” is the theme of the tree-lighting event. It will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit from Santa’s elves, caroling and holiday music. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. Lights on the tree will be turned on at 6 p.m. or shortly thereafter, Marino said.
In addition, the Clarke County Historical Association’s (CCHA) offices and museum in the Coiner House at 32 E. Main St. will be decorated based on the theme. An open house will be held, enabling people attending the tree-lighting to drop by and experience what Christmas was like during yesteryear.
Decorations will include garland, candles, Christmas trees and vintage ornaments, according to CCHA Archivist Melanie Garvey.
“Things people remember from their childhood” will be featured, said Garvey. But “general nostalgia is what we’re going for, not a specific era.”
On the following day, Dec. 3, Santa will make his way down Main Street as the featured attraction in the annual Christmas Parade. BMS, which is in charge of this year’s procession, is accepting entries for floats, decorated vehicles, bands and other attractions. Entries will be taken through Dec. 2.
Although the parade will start at noon, activities for children — including face painting and ornament decorating — will begin at 10 a.m. in Rose Hill Park. Children also will be able to write letters to Santa, which they can personally deliver to him at the John H. Enders Fire Company following the parade.
BMS is organizing a new event, a gingerbread house decorating contest for children, on Dec. 10 at Blikken Hut, a coworking space on South Church Street. Full details aren’t yet available.
For more information about Christmas activities, contact Marino at 703-472-5696 or send an email to events@berryvillemainstreet.com. Information also is online at berryvillemainstreet.com and on the organization’s Facebook page.
