BERRYVILLE — Get ready to celebrate!
Berryville will observe its 225th anniversary in 2023. Special events, programs and exhibits being planned throughout the year will recall the town's past, highlight its present and envision its future.
"We're looking at trying to have an event at least once a month," said Michelle Marino, a member of the Berryville 225th Anniversary Committee in charge of the planning.
In 1775, a colonial crossroads settlement known as Battletown was established. As the settlement grew, it was chartered as the town of Berryville on Jan. 15, 1798.
Berryville is named after Benjamin Berry, who platted the town amid 20 acres of a larger tract owned by him and his daughter, Sarah Stribling.
The town continued to expand in the early 1800s as trade routes were developed between Winchester and Alexandria. History recalls that by 1810, Berryville had at least 25 homes, a pharmacy, three other stores, two taverns and a school.
In March 1836, the General Assembly established Clarke County from part of Frederick County. At that time, Berryville was selected to be the seat of county government, giving the town even more prominence.
Berryville currently has 4,338 residents, according to 2020 Census figures. It's seen roughly 4% growth in its population during the past decade.
Amid the growth, however, it has retained "its small-town charm where everyone knows everyone," said Marino, president of the nonprofit Berryville Main Street organization that leads downtown development and promotion efforts.
That's what makes Berryville a special place, she believes.
A big band concert and swing dance held Saturday at the Barns of Rose Hill raised money to help fund the anniversary celebration.
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders, a local quilting group, also are involved in fundraising. Raffle tickets will be sold throughout 2023 for a Berryville-themed quilt being made.
Activities already being planned include an art show featuring works depicting Berryville and Clarke County, lectures on local history and an exhibit of community memorabilia. All of those are to be held at the Barns of Rose Hill.
For the exhibit, the public is asked to contribute memorabilia and photos showing scenes from Berryville in past decades, plus people who've lived and worked there over the years.
A “Berryville Celebrates” anniversary kickoff is planned for Jan. 15 at Clarke County High School. Marino said the event will feature guest speakers discussing local history. Refreshments will be served, including a cake.
A parade with the same theme is in the works for June 3. Local students, civic clubs, neighborhood groups, bands, volunteer fire and rescue companies and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to enter floats, decorated vehicles or walking units with Berryville themes. Prizes are to be awarded.
Commemorative anniversary items, including a limited edition silver coin, will be available during the year for free or a nominal cost.
More details about the anniversary are on Facebook at #berryvillecelebrates.
Many volunteers will be needed to help with activities. Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out through the Facebook page or call Marino at 703-472-5696.
There's a lot of excitement about the anniversary, and it's not just among longtime residents, Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said.
"A lot of new folks have come to town, and they want to get involved" in local activities, she said.
Dunkle, like Marino, is on the anniversary committee. Other members are Chairman John Hudson of the Bank of Clarke County Foundation, Berryville Town Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez, Barns of Rose Hill Executive Director Sarah Ames, Clarke County Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner and local resident Sharon Parrish.
