BERRYVILLE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Berryville!
Holiday festivities are gearing up in the town’s central business district this week. They will culminate with the 2021 Annual Clarke County Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Clarke County Ruritan Club and Berryville Main Street, on Saturday.
Last year’s parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
“A lot of people were really disappointed we didn’t have it,” said Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake, who organizes the procession.
While the pandemic isn’t over and could ramp up with the recently discovered omicron variant, those involved in putting on Berryville’s parade believe it can resume safely.
Berryville Main Street President Michelle Marino said people have told her “they’re really excited and ready for a sense of normalcy.”
“We’ve got to get into the Christmas spirit,” Peake said.
Despite the parade being outside, onlookers in close proximity on Saturday are encouraged to wear face coverings, Marino added.
For now, people can walk along the downtown streets and admire the parking meters decorated by area residents as part of a holiday contest.
About 40 meters had been decorated as of Tuesday afternoon. Marino anticipated that several more would be decorated later in the day or this morning.
Unique decorations this year include a horse and carriage, Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street and one featuring Viola Brown, Berryville’s oldest resident at 110.
Members of the Berryville Architectural Review Board will judge the decorations today.
After viewing the meters, Marino said downtown visitors are invited to stop by restaurants and stores to register to win some Berryville Bucks. Roughly $1,500 in gift certificates will be awarded to those whose names are drawn by participating merchants, said Marino, whose organization promotes the business district.
Not only are Berryville businesses participating in the contest, but also some in the Boyce area, she said.
Residents will gather Friday evening at Rose Hill Park for the Berryville Christmas Tree Lighting.
Festivities are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with free horse and carriage rides through town. Meanwhile, the Clarke County High School Choir will travel up and down Main Street singing Christmas carols.
In the park, children can take part in cookie decorating. Santa’s elves will hand out candy canes, and hot chocolate will be available.
Mayor Jay Arnold will flip a switch at 6 p.m. to turn on the tree’s lights. The Clarke County Community Band will perform, and meter contest winners will be announced.
Meters will remain decorated through the winter holidays. Since they’re decorated, they can’t function. (Merry Christmas from the Berryville Police Department: Free parking downtown through the holiday season.)
Before the parade on Saturday, children can gather in the park at 10 a.m. for face-painting, decorating ornaments and writing letters to Santa. At noon, the siren at the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad will sound, signaling for the parade to start on Main Street. The procession will take about an hour, with Santa the ending attraction. He then will greet children at the fire department.
“Kids are encouraged to give their letters to Santa,” Marino said.
Each child who gives him one will get one back from him. Berryville Main Street will make sure of that, Marino added.
Peake estimated that 40-50 entries will be in the parade. They will include homemade floats, bands and vehicles, she said.
New entries this year will be several from Winchester because the city won’t be having a Christmas parade, she mentioned.
Berryville’s parade won’t be anything spectacular, Peake admitted. Rather, it and other small-town Christmas parades mainly are intended to bring friends and neighbors together to celebrate the holidays, she said.
That’s what Christmas spirit is all about, she emphasized.
