BERRYVILLE — Anyone wanting to voice an opinion about a proposal to extend a dead-end commercial street will have another opportunity to do so.
Wednesday night, the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) continued a public hearing on the McNeil Drive proposal until its next meeting at 7 p.m. July 22. That action was taken after the authority met in closed session with legal counsel for roughly 20 minutes. A lawyer suggested that the panel set a separate hearing, also scheduled for the July meeting, to determine whether the proposal fits into the Berryville Area Plan.
The BADA is like a planning commission for Annexation Area B, according to Christy Dunkle, Berryville’s assistant town manager for community development and operations. Its duties include reviewing, and then approving or denying, subdivision, boundary line adjustment and site plan applications.
Virginia Code Subsection 15.2-2232 states that when a comprehensive development plan has been adopted, the locality must control the location, character and extent of each feature shown on the plan. For the most part, if a feature is not shown on the plan, it cannot be approved unless a hearing on whether it fits into the plan is first held.
McNeil Drive is on Berryville’s north side, off Mosby Boulevard. It’s within the town’s boundaries unlike some parts of Annexation Area B that are not. The street runs behind the McDonald’s fast food restaurant and in front of the Martin’s supermarket.
House of Lords Inc. and Ding Yi Wang have requested approval of a final plat and site plan to extend McNeil Drive so it connects with Chamberlain Street, another dead-end, and split a parcel zoned Business Commercial to create a two-lot subdivision. A decision on that request will be made after the hearing specifically on the proposal.
Alton Echols, president of House of Lords, has said the lots could be used for various business-related purposes, such as another fast food restaurant, a gas station/convenience store or medical/dental offices.
Several people attended Wednesday night’s hearing. However, the BADA did not let anyone speak before continuing the hearing until July 22 and setting the other one.
In a separate matter, the authority scheduled yet another public hearing for 7 p.m. July 22 on a request by Duane Brown of Marsh & Legge Land Surveyors PLC for the approval of a final subdivision plat to create 71 single-family lots in Hermitage.
The hearing will be a joint session with the Berryville Planning Commission.
“This is to be the fifth and final phase” of the subdivision, Dunkle said.
Hermitage is on Berryville’s southwest side. In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Dunkle estimated that 214 lots — most already with houses — have been developed so far in the subdivision. When the final phase is finished, it should have about 285 lots and homes, she estimated.
Last fall, the Berryville Town Council approved a rezoning that realigns boundaries of the Residential-1 and Detached Residential-1 zoning districts so they won’t run through individual properties in Hermitage.
During the spring, Town Manager Keith Dalton and some Hermitage residents worked out concerns the residents had over the possibility of having to change addresses due to the pending development. No address changes will now be needed.
