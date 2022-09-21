BERRYVILLE — New way-finding signs are to be developed and installed around town in the next couple of years.
Berryville Town Council recently hired Frazier Associates, of Staunton, to develop the signs. The firm has experience in developing way-finding signs for various communities, including Harrisonburg and Martinsburg, West Virginia, its website shows.
Local officials in recent years have periodically expressed a desire to update signs. Federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds the town received are enabling them to do so now.
Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said the stylized signs “will give the town a cohesive look and be helpful for visitors to find amenities in the downtown area.” Potential amenities she mentioned include the Barns of Rose Hill, the local branch of the Handley Regional Library and public parking areas.
Four firms responded to Berryville’s request for proposals. A panel comprised of the council’s Community Development Committee chairperson, members of the Berryville Planning Commission and the Berryville Architectural Review Board, and some town employees reviewed the responses.
Ultimately, the committee recommended that Frazier Associates be selected based on its design abilities, its general experience in developing signs and its extensive knowledge of Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) requirements, Dunkle said.
VDOT requirements must be taken into account because some of the signs are likely to be installed along U.S. 340 (North and South Buckmarsh Street) and Va. 7 Business (East and West Main Street), which are state-maintained routes.
Among its tasks, Frazier Associates will create schematic designs for signs based around the “Genuine” branding theme that Berryville adopted two years ago. The firm will determine locations for signs and destinations to mention on them. Eventually, it will supply construction specifications and details for each sign to be included in the way-finding system. That will enable another contractor to make and install the signs.
A “way-finding task group,” comprised of local stakeholders, will be formed to assist in the project.
The town reserved $140,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to put toward the project. Dunkle didn’t yet know exactly how much Frazier Associates will be paid because its contract with the town still is being prepared.
Officials anticipate the firm will be finished with its work by the end of next summer. They hope to see installation of the new signs begin in early 2024, Dunkle said.
In another matter, the Town Council designated Oct. 31 as the day that Halloween officially will be observed in Berryville.
That’s the day on which Halloween traditionally is observed. However, a provision of the town code requires the council each year to officially designate a day and time for “trick-or-treating.”
According to Police Chief Neal White, the designated period enables police to better schedule extra officers to be on duty to discourage mischief from occurring. It also give adults time to get home from work and eat dinner or rest before they have to start answering doorbells.
Oct. 31 is on a Monday this year. Trick-or-treating will be allowed only between 6 and 8:30 p.m. For safety purposes and practicality, children should only visit homes at which a porch light is on, officials said. Households without a light on may not want to participate in the festivities.
The council also learned that several water line breaks in recent weeks have been repaired. The breaks occurred in the 300 block of East Main Street, 500 block of West Main Street, 200 block of First Street and along Springsbury Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.