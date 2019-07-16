BERRYVILLE — An accountant from Loudoun County has been hired as Berryville’s new assistant town manager/treasurer.
Gregory Jacobs will begin working for the town on Sept. 3 but will not officially receive his title until around Oct. 1, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton. He will succeed Desiree Moreland, who will retire on Sept. 30 after working for the town for more than 40 years. Jacobs will shadow Moreland for about a month before she leaves.
Berryville Town Council recently hired Jacobs in a unanimous vote. The council’s personnel committee considered five people for the job. Two, including Jacobs, were privately interviewed by the full council.
For roughly eight years, Jacobs has been manager of financial management for a nonprofit insurance company serving the families and dependents of military personnel. He previously worked as a self-employed accountant as well as for several accounting firms, his profile on the LinkedIn website shows.
He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from James Madison University, the profile shows.
Jacobs already is somewhat familiar with Berryville’s operations, having performed some annual audits of the town’s finances in the past.
Although he is a friendly, likable person, “he’s probably the hardest auditor I’ve ever had,” Moreland said. So she feels comfortable leaving the finances in his hands.
“He has a lot of experience,” said Mayor Patricia Dickinson. “He knows our town, and he knows our accounting system. This is an opportunity to take our finances to the next level.”
Jacobs said his career experience has included auditing various localities, but this will be his first time actually working in local government.
In a phone interview, he said that after he learned Moreland was retiring, he applied for her job because “it’s a chance to work for the town of Berryville.”
Not only does he like the town’s employees, but also the town itself, he said. “Berryville still has a small-town feel. The people are friendly. It’s very enjoyable.”
The salary range for the assistant town manager/treasurer’s position was advertised at $68,000 to $83,000, depending on qualifications and experience.
Moreland said she currently is earning an annual salary of about $85,500. She and Dickinson said they did not know what Jacobs’ exact salary will be. Dalton has been on vacation and could not be reached for comment.
The town is planning a personnel restructuring. A new deputy town manager is to be hired, and some department heads are to start reporting to that person. The assistant town manager/treasurer is to become the finance director. The assistant town manager for community development and operations, currently Christy Dunkle, is to become the community development director.
Those changes are planned for two reasons. A deputy manager will be more involved in overseeing day-to-day town operations, giving Dalton more time to focus on planning and achieving goals for the long term. Also, the chief financial officer and planner no longer will report to the council but rather to a high-ranking town administrator, as is common practice within local government.
Jacobs “will fill my position until they do some restructuring,” Moreland said.
She does not know how the restructuring will affect him, she said.
The deputy town manager’s position has not been advertised, and a job description has not been prepared, she said.
