BERRYVILLE — The plug has been pulled on Berryville's efforts to establish charging stations for electric vehicles.
Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer, awarded the town a grant to install charging stations at the John Rixey Moore Playground parking lot on South Church Street and/or the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. The grant was for $1,500 and the necessary hardware to install each station.
But the town did not accept the grant, according to Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager of community development and operations. Speaking to Berryville Town Council's Streets and Utilities Committee on Tuesday, she and Town Manager Keith Dalton gave several reasons why after Mayor Patricia Dickinson inquired about the project's status.
One reason is problems with an electricity supply caused by high winds toppling a utility pole near the playground during a storm, Dunkle said. Another is that members of a committee overseeing the government center's operations and maintenance did not seem greatly interested in having a charging station there.
Cost factors also were a reason.
The grant was intended to cover the cost of the chargers and some of the expenses toward installing them, Dunkle said. She noted that the town would have had to cover the remaining share of the installation costs, plus the electricity for the chargers.
Altogether, it would be "a pretty expensive venture," she said.
The stations were not intended to have slots where drivers could insert credit cards to pay for the electricity they take, Dunkle said. Developing a station that accepts payments would cost more, she said.
Dalton said taxpayers would have subsidized electricity that drivers took from the station.
"That is not a good thing," Dickinson said.
Officials have said they don't think there are many electric vehicles in Berryville or Clarke County, considering the county has a population of only about 14,500. Yet studies show the vehicles are growing in popularity.
