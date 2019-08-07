BERRYVILLE — A study by a consulting firm indicates that downtown would be suitable location for a small, upscale hotel, according to Berryville Main Street President Nathan Stalvey.
For now, though, Stalvey declined to elaborate on the study’s findings. He said that Clarke County’s part-time economic development director, Len Capelli, and Main Street’s executive committee are reviewing the study, which will be passed along to town officials for scrutiny.
“I’d rather not comment on it until everyone (local leaders) has had a chance to look at it,” Stalvey said.
Stalvey added that he anticipates the findings will be released “very, very soon.”
Main Street is a nonprofit organization that develops and promotes the town’s central business district.
Earlier this year, the organization selected a national real estate advisory firm, Newmark Knight Frank, to study whether downtown Berryville would be right for a “boutique hotel” — one regarded as somewhat luxurious and with a relatively small number of rooms.
The $9,500 cost of the study is being covered by the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority.
A study done in 2014 showed downtown Berryville could support a boutique hotel because it is Clarke County’s commercial hub and that options for overnight accommodations in the area are limited. It also showed the county is attracting more tourists.
Berryville Main Street decided to update that study because tourism seems to have increased further over the past five years, Stalvey said.
Information the organization sought in the study included analyses of current lodging options and who is likely to seek lodging in Clarke County, financial figures showing anticipated income and expenses for a small hotel and indirect impacts on the local tax base, average occupancy rates that a small hotel could expect, the exact size that a boutique hotel should be, and construction cost estimates.
The study is intended to be a tool to attract investors, Stalvey said.
“This is something they can look at and say, ‘It’s possible to build a hotel here,’” he said.
