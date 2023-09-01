BERRYVILLE — Mandatory water restrictions are being imposed on Berryville residents and businesses due to drought conditions.
Clarke County officials, meanwhile, are continuing to urge voluntary water conservation.
Winchester on Thursday asked residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water use by 10%. The day before, Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer services to about 17,000 customers in the Frederick County area, implemented drought warning procedures and encouraged residential customers to reduce water use by 15% and nonresidential by 20%.
A lack of rainfall prompted the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on Wednesday to issue a "drought warning advisory declaration" for Clarke and surrounding counties in the Shenandoah Valley's northern region.
Whenever such a declaration is issued, town code Subsection 17-25 requires Berryville to declare a "water supply warning" and impose conservation measures.
Readings taken at Winchester's Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown indicated that, as of Friday, the Winchester/Frederick County/Clarke County area had received only about 18 inches of rain so far this year — more than 20 inches below normal.
The U.S. Drought Monitor showed most of Clarke County to be under "severe drought." The far northwestern part of the county was under "moderate drought."
Berryville's drinking water source is the Shenandoah River. A U.S. Geological Survey website showed portions of the river in the Northern Shenandoah Valley contain as little as a foot of water.
Town Manager Keith Dalton on Friday said he didn't know the exact water level at Berryville's intake point along the river.
"We're still doing very well" in terms of being able to withdraw water, Dalton said. "We have a very good intake location. But the river is low."
Officials don't want it to go any lower.
Mandatory water use restrictions will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Among them:
• Residents and businesses with even-numbered addresses can water their lawns or landscaping only on even-numbered days. Those with odd-numbered addresses can water only on odd-numbered days.
• Washing cars generally is prohibited. Commercial car washes using the town's water supply can continue operating only if they prove at least 50% of their used water is recycled during washing. Car washes using well water can continue operating, but they must post signs indicating they get their water from wells.
• No washing of streets, driveways, parking lots, gas station aprons, office buildings, exteriors of homes or apartments, or other outdoor surfaces is allowed.
• Outdoor fountains and similar amenities that use water must be turned off.
• Swimming and wading pools cannot be filled or refilled.
• Water from fire hydrants can be used only to fight fires or during public emergencies.
• Where possible, non-vegetative erosion and sedimentation control methods must be put into place. Those methods are listed in the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation's Erosion and Sediment Control Technical Bulletin Number 3. Related drought bonds will be required by Berryville's director of community development.
Residents and businesses are asked to review and reduce their use of public water, such as for drinking, cooking and bathing.
Anyone caught violating the rules will face a fine of between $100 and $500 for each violation, Dalton said. Further violations could result in legal action or water service being disconnected, he said.
But "I certainly anticipate everyone will work together" to conserve water as the drought continues, he added.
Under the town code, Dalton and Mayor Jay Arnold ordered the restrictions, which will be imposed until further notice.
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies couldn't be reached Friday afternoon for comment on whether the county will impose water use restrictions for unincorporated areas.
The county's website lists numerous tips for water conservation at https://www.clarkecounty.gov/government/planning-zoning/environmental-water-resources.
