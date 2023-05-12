BERRYVILLE — Disabled drivers will have an easier time parking downtown.
An ordinance adopted by Berryville Town Council on Tuesday now enables them to park for free for up to four hours, either in metered spaces along streets or in time-restricted spaces in parking lots.
The allowance is only for drivers with state-issued placards or license plates identifying them as being disabled.
Hitherto, they could only park for two hours for free. That was the same as the maximum amount of time currently allowed by meters without more coins having to be inserted.
Police check meters as part of regular patrols and when they receive complaints about drivers parking too long, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
The four-hour allowance has long been permitted under state code Subsection 46.2. However, the code lets cities and towns specify shorter amounts of time.
Berryville took advantage of that option. Dalton speculated that a previous council probably wanted to standardize parking limits. Town code Section 10-64.1 specified the two-hour limit.
The current council's Public Safety Committee recommended using the state's four-hour standard to avoid confusion. It could be reasoned, for instance, that disabled drivers visiting from elsewhere might not have known about Berryville's lesser limit.
Under the ordinance, the four-hour rule doesn't apply where stopping, standing or parking is prohibited; in parking zones reserved for specific types of vehicles and in locations where parking would clearly be a traffic hazard.
Marcus Brennan, who runs a barber shop on Main Street, told the council during a public hearing that more designated parking spaces for disabled drivers are needed there.
Designated spaces for the disabled don't have meters. In theory, people with the special placards or license plates could park in them all day, Dalton said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
To his knowledge, more than 10 such spaces are downtown — three along North Church Street, one along East Main Street, two in the parking lot on Crow Street and several in the Rixie Moore parking lot on South Church Street. Those lots are maintained by the city.
Officials should examine downtown to see where more spaces reserved for disabled drivers might can be accommodated, Dalton said.
But "it's certainly not as easy as just putting up signs," he said.
Parking spaces for the disabled must be in locations where drivers can enter and exit their vehicles safely, without the risk of them or special equipment they use being struck by other drivers, he added.
