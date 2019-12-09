With help from Mayor Patricia Dickinson (center), 5-year-old Luke Flynn (left) and 8-year-old Alyssa Arellano push a button to turn on the lights of Berryville’s Christmas tree during a ceremony Friday night at Rose Hill Park. The children received the honor by winning a coloring contest. They were accompanied to the ceremony by their mothers, Amy Flynn and Sandy Arellano. About 200 people attended the event.
