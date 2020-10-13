BERRYVILLE — Town officials are looking at establishing a new supervisor’s position within the Berryville Police Department.
Berryville Town Council member Donna Marie McDonald is pushing for a new police officer to be hired. She believes that as the town grows, police will continue seeing more and more calls for service.
The department currently has nine officers. They include seven regular officers, one supervisor with both administrative and patrol duties and Chief Neal White, who answers calls when necessary.
Funding for an additional sworn officer was considered for the fiscal year that began July 1. The position wasn’t budgeted, though, because of financial constraints.
“If an officer is to be added (to the department), our preference is for a supervisor position to be added instead of a regular patrol officer,” Town Manager Keith Dalton said, referring to himself and White.
“We’ll be able to have a supervisor on every shift,” said Dalton. “It would help build consistency ... if a first-line supervisor was to be assigned to each rotation.”
The lone current supervisor rotates between shifts, he said.
Along with managing other officers, Dalton said, the supervisor would be involved in the department’s ongoing process of seeking accreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
Adding a supervisor’s position would cost $76,100, including salary and benefits such as medical insurance, for the first year, officials estimate. That is roughly 20% more than the estimated cost of $63,333 for a regular officer.
White was not available for comment.
A request to hire a new supervisor using contingency funds could be presented to the council during the current fiscal year. However, it’s more likely that the position would be requested for the budget year that will start next summer.
The council’s Public Safety Committee is considering the matter. A decision is sought by January.
If a new supervisor’s position is funded, the police department would prefer to promote an existing officer and then fill the person’s old job, Dalton said.
“It would lessen the time it takes for the officer to get up to full speed” with the new duties, he said. The officer already would be familiar with how the department operates.
But the supervisor’s job would be advertised outside the department, and applicants from elsewhere would be considered, Dalton emphasized.
“Sometimes having new blood is an advantage,” he said. It enables the department, based on experiences the officer had at another law-enforcement agency, to get ideas for improving policing tactics.
Statistics show the Berryville Police Department made 63 arrests during the first six months of this year, up from 44 during the same period last year.
The department responded to a total of 3,171 calls for service last year, an 18% increase from the 2,591 calls to which it responded in 2016. Those numbers do not reflect other responsibilities, such as crime prevention activities.
