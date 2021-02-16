BERRYVILLE — Don’t install any newfangled electronic parking meters downtown, Dorsey Street resident Mary Ivie recently told Berryville Town Council.
Neither she nor “the majority of people” with whom she has discussed the issue favor getting rid of the existing coin-operated meters, Ivie said.
However, the council’s Community Development Committee is continuing to explore options for drivers who want to park legally within the central business district yet find themselves without any change.
As using credit cards or personal electronic technology becomes more common in making even small purchases, some people no longer carry cash, let alone coins, Police Chief Neal White has said.
Currently, 99 coin-operated meters are installed alongside downtown streets. Every five cents inserted into the meters yields 12 minutes of parking time. Drivers can pay for up to 120 minutes at once.
The town averages collecting $15,340 per year from the meters. The money goes into Berryville’s general fund and eventually is put toward various local government expenses.
“A lot of vendors are out there” selling systems involving “contactless options” to pay for parking, said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
Some options involve smartphone applications. Drivers must download an app and provide some basic personal information before making their first online parking payments, a report that White prepared for the council committee shows.
Others involve text messaging. Although drivers wouldn’t have to use an app, they still would have to enter some information before payments could be processed, according to the report.
Most vendors pass along to drivers a convenience fee to cover their costs for handling electronic payments. Yet some allow localities to pay either subscription or software fees. Some of the vendors’ systems also provide maps of available parking spaces and/or allow localities to sell advertising on meters as a way to generate extra revenue, the report mentions.
Dunkle estimated the town has heard from about 30 electronic parking payment system vendors.
“It’s a really complex, competitive business” apparently, she said.
Officials say that people visiting downtown Berryville from communities with electronic parking options may not realize the town doesn’t have any. That may prompt drivers to pull out of their parking spots and head somewhere else, bypassing downtown stores and restaurants that would welcome their business.
Ivie suggested this alternative: Install a change machine in front of one of the banks downtown.
More consideration must be given to electronic parking options and their pros and cons, Dunkle said. As a result, any decision on the matter is “a long ways off,” she said.
Sounds to me like a sales pitch to solve a "problem" that doesn't exist.[rolleyes]
