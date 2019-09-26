BERRYVILLE — The Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee has lit upon an idea to help people bothered by a lot of luminescence, especially when the sun is not shining.
During its meeting Tuesday morning, Chairwoman Diane Harrison suggested that Berryville establish standards for lighting.
“Not just our own standards,” Harrison said, referring to street lighting, “but also what people can put on their (private) properties.”
She mentioned that she understands Purcellville has such rules.
Earlier this year, Harrison told town officials parts of downtown tend to be extremely dark at night. That prompted the town to initiate a project with the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) to replace sodium bulbs in some street lights with light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs. Those devices, which are more energy-efficient, cast light downward and cause illuminated areas to be brighter, although they produce less light.
LED lights are to be installed soon on poles near the Bank of Clarke County, Berryville Grille and Hogan’s Alley, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Council members recognize, however, that having too much light also can be a problem.
“We have a lot of light trespass that goes into people’s homes and needs to be shielded,” said Mayor Patricia Dickinson. She based her comments on complaints she has heard from residents in certain parts of town.
Dickinson said she personally considers too much lighting to be “an invasion of my privacy.”
Nevertheless, some areas may be too dark. One area that Harrison mentioned is the Darbybrook neighborhood.
“Driving through there (at night), I feel uncomfortable,” she said.
Based on FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program data, home security company Safe Wise earlier this year ranked Berryville as the second safest community in Virginia.
“I want to make sure it continues to be safe,” Harrison said.
However, Dickinson said she has seen reports from various sources showing that more lighting doesn’t necessarily mean better safety.
Asked for his opinions, Police Chief Neal White said he would rather comment after the council determines exactly how it wants to control lighting.
Harrison said she will develop a scope for lighting standards that she will present for discussion at October’s committee meeting.
In the meantime, “you all need to spend some time cruising about” at night to observe lighting conditions, Dalton told the councilwomen.
Dickinson said she is aware of two efforts elsewhere, besides Purcellville, that the committee might want to examine. One is in the Loudoun County town of Round Hill, which she said encourages residents to make comments about street light matters. The other is in Portland, Ore., which she said has light-shielding requirements.
REC will be asked for its input, based on how other member localities handle lighting issues, Dalton said.
Harrison asked what form lighting standards should take. Dickinson replied that she thinks a general policy should suffice.
But “if we get into it and it starts getting extremely complex, we could look at making it part of the (town) code,” she said.
(2) comments
I hope folks don’t take a DIm perspective on this idea.....I am so sorry, couldn’t resist.
Dark humor. I get it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.