BERRYVILLE — Businesses should work together to attract customers, Berryville Main Street (BMS) officials believe.
“There’s so much potential here,” said board President Michelle Marino. “There’s no reason why we can’t work together.”
BMS strives to attract new businesses to downtown Berryville and help those already there be successful. As part of its mission, the nonprofit organization coordinates special events intended to draw people to the district.
With new board members and leadership, BMS is expanding its reach to Clarke County.
Berryville is the rural county’s center of commerce. That premise is prompting BMS to view the town as essentially being the county’s Main Street.
Local businesses and tourist destinations report to Berryville Main Street officials that customers and visitors frequently ask them for referrals. For instance, visitors inquire about restaurants where they can eat before going home. Or, they ask if there’s a business that can provide them a needed service, so they won’t have to acquire it after they get home.
Some businesses — or even residents — in one part of the county may not know what exists in other parts, BMS officials say.
Tuesday night, a meet-and-greet was held at the Barns of Rose Hill to help business people countywide get to know each other and learn about how BMS can help them. About 50 people attended.
Board member Jason Sengpiehl said the organization has four strategic goals: increasing its presence; partnering with the town of Berryville, the Clarke County Office of Economic Development and the Barns on economic improvement efforts; collaborating with businesses throughout the county and improving its communication with businesses.
Fostering a sense of community among businesses is a desired outcome. Business owners sometimes get so focused on overseeing day-to-day operations that they don’t think — perhaps due to a lack of time — about ways to attract new customers, or how their businesses fit into the community and cooperating with each other can benefit them, according to Marino and board member Carrie Althouse.
One way cooperation can occur is through marketing.
“Marketing is key to ... bringing people to local businesses,” Sengpiehl said.
And, social media is important to modern-day marketing efforts, BMS officials agree.
Marino suggested that businesses “post as much as possible” on their social media accounts or provide information to BMS to post on its accounts.
“Tell us what you have planned ... so we can promote you,” said Sengpiehl. Examples include special sales or holiday events.
Self-promotion is important for businesses, too. Marino recommends two methods that she described as “inexpensive advertising.”
One is installing window displays to show passers-by what they have to offer.
In addition, Marino recommends installing a lamp or a strand of LED lights as part of those displays. Not only do lights help people notice businesses and their displays, but they also improve safety and security around the businesses, she said.
Projects that BMS is working on include:
• Developing bags with information about local businesses and attractions to distribute to new residents.
• Exploring opportunities for local artists to paint murals on exteriors of buildings, and
• Making connections with resources that can help entrepreneurs and business owners grow their firms and prosper.
“Being a cheerleader for our businesses ... is a big goal for us,” Sengpiehl said.
