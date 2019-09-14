BERRYVILLE — Town Council has given Berryville Main Street (BMS) permission to sublease space in its downtown building to a new retail tenant.
The nonprofit organization rents the former municipal building and fire station at 23 E. Main St. from the town. Its offices are in the building, and it operates the Fire House Gallery there.
For about a decade, the gallery has sold works by area artisans and provided small business incubator space. However, BMS recently announced it will close the gallery on Sept. 30 as the organization refocuses on its core mission of promoting downtown business and the district as a whole as a vibrant retail/commercial destination.
Town Manager Keith Dalton said BMS plans to sublease space on the first floor — where its offices and the gallery have been — and move its offices into one of the incubator spaces on the second floor.
BMS rents the building for $510 per month. The lease stipulates that the organization cannot sublease space without getting the town’s official permission.
Businesses already have expressed interest in moving into the first-floor space, BMS board President Nathan Stalvey told the council. He did not name the businesses, but he said that some already exist and want a more prominent location in Berryville.
“Retail would be desirable,” said Jay Arnold, the council’s recorder.
“Absolutely,” Stalvey replied. He indicated that is what BMS intends to have on the first floor.
The organization’s board will select a new tenant soon, he said.
The council’s vote to let BMS sublease the space was unanimous.
In another matter, the council recognized police Officer Joseph Shoremount for helping to save a person’s life.
According to Police Chief Neal White, Shoremount on Aug. 2 was dispatched to the Battlefield Subdivision where someone was having trouble breathing. Due to a large call volume at the time, an ambulance crew was not immediately available, and Shoremount was first to arrive. The patient went into cardiac arrest as Shoremount administered first aid.
Shoremount began providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation and continued until an ambulance crew arrived. The patient had regained a pulse by then. Following treatment at Winchester Medical Center, the patient recovered and went home, White said.
The officer’s lifesaving efforts are “greatly appreciated” by the council, said Mayor Patricia Dickinson.
On average, Berryville police officers perform CPR about six times per year when they respond to medical emergencies to help rescuers and arrive first, White said. He estimated that their efforts to save lives have been successful in roughly half of the incidents.
He plans to nominate Shoremount for a Valor Award from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, he added.
The council also recognized Assistant Town Manager for Administration/Treasurer Desiree Moreland, who is retiring on Sept. 30 after working for Berryville for almost 43 years.
Having worked under the supervision of six town managers, “Desi has managed momentous change in town finances, and utility and tax billing, working countless hours to ensure that the public funds were well-spent and accounted for,” a resolution honoring Moreland reads.
“Desi’s loyalty to the town and its residents is immeasurable,” the resolution continues, and her “work ethic and dedication to her job and profession is unmatched.”
Gregory Jacobs, an accountant from Loudoun County, was hired to succeed Moreland. He began working for the town earlier this month.
