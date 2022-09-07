BERRYVILLE — A local nonprofit organization has established a website to showcase Berryville's small town characteristics to both residents and prospective visitors.
Berryville Main Street has long maintained a Facebook page. However, it recently debuted berryvillemainstreet.com, its first website in its 30-year history.
The organization, an affiliate of the Virginia Main Street program, promotes and helps recruit stores and restaurants to Berryville's central business district. It also organizes special events, such as the annual Summer's End Cruise-In car show and gigantic spring and fall yard sales, to draw people to Berryville.
Under new leadership, Berryville Main Street last fall announced it would expand its reach to all of Clarke County.
President Michelle Marino said the website is intended to be "a central place" where people can get information about businesses and activities countywide.
"With the county becoming more of a tourist destination," Marino said, the website will be "a good go-to guide" for people interested in visiting.
Yet downtown Berryville is heavily highlighted on the website.
The homepage displays a large aerial view of downtown and proclaims, "Welcome to our neighborhood!"
A summary of what people will find there, written in the form of an invitation to visit, is underneath.
"Take pleasure in exploring our quaint town of Berryville — a community that values the simpler things," the homepage reads. "Share in our local experiences — sit along Main Street while enjoying an ice cream, browse eclectic boutiques for the perfect gift, or dine at one of the many restaurants. Afterwards, walk to the local (Rose Hill) park for a place for the kids to play and the chance to listen to free, outdoor music in the summer."
Other pages list shops, restaurants and service providers throughout the county and links to their websites, plus information about annual and special events.
Pages remain under development as Berryville Main Street officials continue collecting information on businesses.
"Our goal is to include all businesses" in the county, Marino emphasized.
In addition, there's a contact page where people can email the organization. Along with making general inquiries about the community, Marino said, people can go onto the website to ask about vacant properties and volunteer to work at events and/or sponsor them.
Marino recalled that after assuming her office, one of her first objectives was to develop a website for Berryville Main Street.
"We live in an online world," she said, so "the need for a website has become more crucial then ever."
Overall, "we're hoping to have more of a presence in Berryville and the surrounding area," she continued. "In a digital world, this is the way to do it."
The website was developed with a $3,866 grant from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
