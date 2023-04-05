BERRYVILLE — Many towns don’t have central business districts as unique as Berryville’s, says Christina Kraybill.
As president of Berryville Main Street, her responsibility is to help the district remain not only Clarke County’s center of commerce, but also a destination.
Downtown Berryville is distinctive, Kraybill said, because of the diversity of goods and services available there. Many are provided by shopkeepers and business owners striving to personally get to know customers while fulfilling their wants and needs, she said.
Hungry? More than a half-dozen restaurants, as well as a bakery, serve all types of food. Need to buy something for someone special? Various stores sell unique gifts, including ones made by area craft-makers and artisans. Need some money to pay for that gift or the meal? Two banks, one of which is locally based, sit practically next door to each other.
“Berryville is definitely a service town,” said Kraybill. “We have a lot of unique, independent businesses that are owned by people who live here.”
And, “it’s extremely walkable,” she said. No matter where a car is parked, most businesses are within a short stroll along a sidewalk.
Berryville Main Street is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization comprised largely of downtown business and property owners. Its purpose is to spur economic development in the district, such as by attracting visitors, helping stores and eateries stay profitable and assisting building owners with revitalizing properties and keeping them occupied.
Kraybill, owner of My Neighbor and Me, a fair trade gift shop on West Main Street, has been the organization’s president since January. She previously was on its board from 2014 to 2017, most of that time as either president or vice president.
Berryville Main Street once had a part-time, paid executive director. The last person to hold that position, albeit on an interim basis, was convicted three years ago of embezzling from the organization. Restitution has been paid in full, but the organization currently cannot afford to have a paid employee, according to Kraybill.
It would be nice to have one again, she said, because the person would be able to spend one-on-one time helping business owners and developing relationships with them. Volunteer board members already stay busy, she added, running their own businesses and doing what they can for Berryville Main Street when they have time.
“Relationships often happen because people took the time to talk” to each other, Kraybill said.
For the most part right now, “the best we can do is to continue promoting the idea that we (downtown Berryville) are open for business,” she said.
An example of that is sponsoring events such as this weekend’s Spring Community Yard Sale. One of its purposes is to draw people downtown to visit businesses after they visit sale booths.
Merchants and building owners must take some initiative on their own, yet cooperate to make downtown more vibrant, Kraybill indicated.
“Berryville Main Street is not a one-person show,” she said. Although she is a point of contact, “big decisions are something we make together.”
Despite many buildings being occupied, some have remained empty or unavailable for public use for many years, Kraybill observed.
“I want to see every building filled,” she said.
The challenge, she noted, is “finding workable (feasible) businesses that can generate enough income” to survive.
“To make it attractive (for someone) to open a business here,” Kraybill continued, “there needs to be a long-term vision of what’s possible here” based on the unique attributes of Berryville/Clarke County. She hopes to schedule an annual meeting in June for board members and others to start developing that vision.
One of those attributes is the area’s many recreational attractions, such as the Shenandoah River and Appalachian Trail. Kraybill mentioned that she personally would like to see established an “outfitters” store selling clothing and recreation equipment for people who enjoy the outdoors.
Overall, building owners must seek tenants they believe are “a good fit for Berryville and for themselves,” she said — ones having viable business plans and who they can trust, such as with taking care of properties and paying the rent on time.
Some may need to lower their rent expectations a little, she said. Yet she acknowledged that individual owners have differing expenses toward their properties’ upkeep.
With roughly 4,600 residents, Berryville is a town with larger, more urbanized communities basically on all four sides. People from elsewhere constantly pass through going from one place to another.
Those people, too, can contribute to downtown’s prosperity. Kraybill encourages them to get out of their cars, walk around the district and experience all it has to offer them.
“There’s a lot in Berryville if people will take time to seek it out,” she said. “We are really an authentic, genuine small town that has its own flavor. We’re not pretending” to be that.
