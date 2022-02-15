BERRYVILLE — Having become a more active organization under new leadership, Berryville Main Street (BMS) is seeking to become more visible in Clarke County.
The nonprofit organization traditionally has focused on promoting downtown Berryville and enticing businesses and visitors to come there. It recently has expanded its scope to include helping businesses countywide.
Yet the organization doesn't have a website enabling it to share information. It's seeking $3,866 from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, as part of budgeting for the fiscal year that will start July 1, to develop one.
Tuesday afternoon, BMS board President Michelle Marino told the supervisors that after assuming her role last year, she realized the organization "really has no presence" in the community. For example, she said, there are no banners or signs posted anywhere to make people aware of its existence.
BMS has used social media to promote its activities. But in an era where social media and the internet have become "the key platform for marketing and advertising," Marino said, having an official website is important now more than ever.
Plans are for the website to "organize (information on) all of the businesses throughout the county in one central location" where the public can go to find out, for instance, "where to shop" or "where to eat," she said.
The website is to have information on upcoming events countywide — not only those organized by BMS, but also ones sponsored by businesses and local artists, Marino said. Also, links are to be provided to websites of the town, county and partner organizations such as the Barns of Rose Hill and the Clarke County Visitors Center, she said.
Although they haven't committed to providing BMS the $3,866 it's requesting, the supervisors haven't turned down the organization.
Marino said a website developer has helped board members come up with "a vision for a successful and appealing website." If and when the county funds the project, work to develop the site will begin immediately, she said.
In recent years, BMS has organized popular events in Berryville such as community-wide yard sales in the spring and fall, as well as the annual Cruise-In classic car show, the downtown parking meter decorating contest and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Rose Hill Park. Marino mentioned that last year's tree-lighting and Christmas parade, which the group helped organize, seemed to be among the most well-attended ones ever.
BMS used to pay a part-time executive director. Following a board member/interim executive director being convicted of embezzling about $4,800 from the group, BMS became an all-volunteer organization.
The 10 current board members are local business people, so they all have vested interests in ensuring that businesses are successful and the local economy grows, according to Marino.
She mentioned some new activities that the organization is working on. They include:
• Revitalizing Hogan's Alley, a path between businesses along Main Street, extending to Crow Street, and named after former town manager John Hogan. Plans are to turn the alley into a relaxation spot, such as by installing planters and benches, and make it suitable for small, community-based gatherings. BMS hopes to receive a state grant to fund the project.
• Holding a "Main Street Clean-Up Day" in early spring. Businesses and homeowners will be asked to participate, along with volunteers from the community, and remove litter along the street, clean and decorate storefronts and refurbish planters.
• A "Paint the Town Mural Project." It will involve building owners allowing local artists to paint scenes or decorations on the sides of certain structures. Basically, it's intended to create beauty and attract visitors to see the art, spurring them to visit businesses.
"We have a lot to do," Marino said. With an enthusiastic, active board, "I think we're ready to take this (project list) on."
"We appreciate your energy and leadership," supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, told her.
