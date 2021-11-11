BERRYVILLE — The town is raising the rent on the nonprofit organization that promotes its downtown business district.
Tuesday night, Berryville Town Council voted unanimously to continue leasing to Downtown Berryville Inc. — the official name of Berryville Main Street (BMS) — the former municipal building at 23 E. Main St.
The new three-year lease will take effect on March 1. It increases the monthly rent from approximately $530 to $550 for the first year, then imposes a $20 increase each of the following two years.
Asked to explain reasoning for the increases, Dalton said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that while BMS pays for the building's utilities, the town covers "quite a few of the maintenance costs." The town must ensure it has enough money to continue paying those expenses, he said.
Furthermore, "the property has value, and rents throughout the town have risen throughout the years," said Dalton.
Previous leases have called for regular percentage-based rent increases, he said. The new lease is the first to specify an exact dollar amount for increases, he added.
BMS Executive Director Michelle Marino said the organization was aware there would be a rent increase and "we were OK with it."
Under the lease, BMS is to continue using the rear office on the building's second floor as its headquarters. The organization can continue to sublet the first floor for retail and the front office on the second floor for small business incubation, the new lease shows.
The town bought 23 E. Main in 1935. The John H. Enders Volunteer Fire Company occupied the building from 1936 to 1958, when it moved to its current firehouse on North Buckmarsh Street.
Also, the town's main offices, as well as its police and public works departments, used to occupy the building.
Public works moved out in 1988. The planning department and town council chambers moved into rented space elsewhere in the early 1990s. The main offices and police department left the building in 2008 when most town operations moved into the joint Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
BMS began leasing the building the following year. Dalton said the organization has been "an excellent tenant."
"The town has been wonderful to work with," Marino said.
Erecka Gibson, the council's recorder, made the motion to approve the lease. The motion authorized Dalton to make any necessary minor changes to the lease, after consulting with the town's attorney, and then execute it.
An old livery stable adjoins the back of the building. BMS hasn't been using that space. However, the new lease allows the organization to use it for access or storage with the town manager's permission.
In other business, the council learned that public works repaired a broken sewer main last month. The location of the main wasn't identified in a report.
The break was discovered during routine inspections of various sewer mains with cameras. Groundwater was found to be entering the broken main. It was repaired with a short section of PVC pipe and two couplings, Public Works Director Rick Boor wrote in the report.
The council also reappointed William Steinmetz to a four-year term on the Berryville Planning Commission.
Steinmetz, a local real estate agent, was elected by the commission in October to be its vice chairman.
