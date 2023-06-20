BERRYVILLE — Downtown businesses will now be able to reserve parking spaces for delivery vehicles.
Under an ordinance recently adopted by Berryville Town Council, monthly parking permits will be made available to the businesses for an annual fee.
The decree adds to the town code Section 10-57, specifically addressing reserved parking for delivery vehicles, and amends Section 10-62, which specifies penalties for parking violations.
Most parking spaces downtown are metered. Exceptions include those in the town-maintained Rixie Moore Parking Lot on South Church Street and private lots for customers of certain businesses.
Section 10-57 enables permits to be issued to businesses licensed to operate near regulated parking areas. First, though, the town manager will have to determine that deliveries are vital to their operations.
A business won’t be able to reserve more than one space.
No spaces along Main Street (Va. 7 Business) or Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340) will be reserved, the new code section shows. Those are Berryville’s busiest routes.
Although permits will be issued monthly, the council approved an annual fee of $250 for a reserved space.
“It gives us the flexibility to pro-rate if necessary,” such as if a business vacates a storefront and no longer needs the space, said Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti.
The fee is intended to offset the loss of revenue from taking a parking meter out of service, Petti said. Money collected from meters goes toward the police department’s expenses in enforcing traffic laws.
Revenue from reserved parking spaces isn’t expected to be much, said Petti.
The town will design, purchase and install signs designating reserved spaces to ensure the signs all look the same. Businesses requesting them will have to pay the costs.
Permits can be revoked if fees aren’t paid, a space isn’t used for delivery vehicle parking or if the town manager determines a business no longer needs deliveries to function, according to the ordinance.
Even when a space is reserved, a vehicle won’t be able to park there for long unless it’s owned by the business. In that case, the vehicle must display the name of the business or its owner — in letters at least three inches tall — on both sides.
Violators of the new code section are subject to a $25 fine, payable within five days.
The ordinance stems from a Berryville resident’s inquiry about downtown parking for delivery vehicles.
Sponseller’s Flower Shop on West Main Street has long had a reserved space for a vehicle, Petti mentioned. Yet when town staff members examined the matter, they realized there was no detailed policy for reserving spaces for such vehicles, she said.
“We see an increased call” for delivery services, Petti continued. For example, various restaurants are downtown, and more and more eateries are making deliveries now.
Businesses wanting a permit can begin applying immediately, she said.
Council members had no substantial comment before adopting the ordinance and approving the fee.
