BERRYVILLE — A 41-year-old man is expected to be sentenced to between two and six years imprisonment after pleading guilty to child pornography possession in Clarke Circuit Court Monday.
In a plea bargain, Ipilito Rodriguez, of Berryville, admitted to possession of child pornography and four counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession. Defense attorney David Benowitz said in an interview that preliminary state guidelines for Rodriguez call for a minimum of approximately two years, a midpoint of roughly four years and a maximum of about six years. Upon release, he must register as a sex offender and will be on five years of supervised probation during which time he cannot have unsupervised contact with children. Final guidelines will be submitted at Rodriguez's sentencing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 24.
The case is being prosecuted by the Virginia Attorney General's Office. If they hadn't prosecuted the case, Anne Williams, county commonwealth's attorney, said in an interview that she would've recused herself and appointed a special prosecutor even though she doesn't know Rodriguez personally. Williams said the recusal would've been to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, as Rodriguez is the husband of Berryville Fourth Ward Town Council member Kara C. Rodriguez. She was not accused of involvement in the crimes. She didn't return a call or email after the plea.
The charges stem from an investigation that began in July 22, 2019. Benowitz said Rodriguez went online and paid two women in Ohio to dance for him and one was underage. The girl's parents contacted Ohio authorities who contacted the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Cynthis Paoletta, the assistant attorney general who prosecuted the case, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that Rodriguez solicited and received child pornography from two Ohio juveniles. That led to a search of Rodriguez's Walnut Street home on Aug. 2, 2019. Paoletta said 118 child porn videos were found on a hard drive. Eighty-four videos depicted anal or vaginal penetration of minors by an adult with 19 of the videos depicting children 10 or younger. The youngest was 2 years old.
Benowitz said after the sentencing that he's hopeful Iden will consider the 232 hours of psychosexual treatment Rodriguez has voluntarily undergone since his arrest. In a letter to Iden, Darren C. Brennan, a clinical psychologist and sex offender treatment provider, outlined the treatment Rodriguez has undergone for over two years. It included 105 two-hour weekly group therapy sessions and 22 individual treatment progress meetings.
Brennan said Rodriguez has a low risk of recidivism and his treatment has lowered the risk. He said Rodriguez has made progress despite the adversity he faced since being charged. That included having to move out of his home and not being able to have unsupervised contact with his children.
"Mr. Rodriguez has maintained his focused and consistent engagement in treatment despite the pervasive set of life challenges he has faced within his immediate family, his professional work and community settings over the past two years," Brennan wrote. "Mr. Rodriguez seemed to prioritize concerns about his family's welfare over his own future in making life decisions."
