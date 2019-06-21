BERRYVILLE — A town resident says he plans to sue Mayor Patricia Dickinson, claiming she violated his free speech rights by hiding comments he made to her Facebook page and banning him from it.
At issue are comments that Brian McClemens posted in opposition to the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant that recently opened on North Buckmarsh Street in Berryville.
McClemens had not filed his suit as of Thursday. He and his attorney, Caleb Kershner of Leesburg, still were in discussions about it, he said.
“God as my witness, I am filing the suit,” McClemens said.
He said it will probably name both Dickinson and the town as defendants.
McClemens added that he is willing to drop the suit if Dickinson resigns. That is what he intends for the suit’s outcome to be, he said.
“I really hate to sue my own town where I live and pay taxes,” he said.
Asked during a phone interview whether she will consider resigning, Dickinson said, “No comment.”
McClemens said he discussed his concerns about Dickinson’s actions with Town Manager Keith Dalton last week. He said Dalton replied that “all he could do is tell the town council” about his plans for the suit.
“I gave them a week to give me a response, but I got no response,” he said.
Dalton declined to comment, saying he had not received notice of a suit being filed.
At 9:43 a.m. June 5, Dickinson posted on her “dickinsonasmayor” Facebook page “10 a.m. tomorrow. Let’s meet at the McDonald’s! Yeah.” The restaurant opened at that time on June 6.
In a subsequent post, McClemens responded by saying, “You are seriously delirious, so glad to see that you care more about a corporate business instead of your locally owned mom and pop restaurants .. Tick-Tock your time is running out as Mayor!”
Responding to McClemens’ comments on the social media site, Dickinson posted, “I support all of the businesses in Berryville, irrespective of ownership. It is the diversity of businesses that adds to our quality of life.”
“Really, You Thank (think) McDonald’s really ask (adds) Quality to our life? You are serious delirious...,” McClemens responded.
He then posted a link to the website listovative.com on “10 Reasons why you should not eat Food at McDonalds.” That web page gives opinions on matters ranging from food quality and personal weight control to employee wages and the environment.
“I’m not a fan of McDonald’s,” he said in a phone interview.
Thursday afternoon, McClemens’ postings were on Dickinson’s Facebook page. He maintains that she originally deleted them.
The following post, which Dickinson made at 10:21 a.m. June 6, remained on her Facebook page:
“Today, for the first time, I had to hide two posts and ban someone from posting comments on my page. I accept that there are those who do not agree with my decisions or my position on certain items. However, I cannot permit anyone to use my Facebook page to disparage a competitor. And that is what has happened. A local business owner posted some negative comments about another Berryville business and that is unacceptable. I hope you understand that I do not take lightly this decision. The hidden posts are still there and can be obtained via a FOIA request, but I will not have them appear on my page. Thank you for your understanding.”
FOIA refers to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
“She’s talking about me,” McClemens said. He emphasized, though, that he does not own a business in Berryville.
McClemens said his wife, Heidi, owns The Berryville Grille on Main Street. He said he manages a restaurant in Leesburg and has no ownership or involvement in his wife’s restaurant.
Referring to his comments on Dickinson’s Facebook page, McClemons said “she should never have taken them down in the first place,” so he will proceed with his lawsuit.
Asked to comment on his intentions of suing her, Dickinson said, “Mr. McClemens can do what he wants. It’s a free country.”
She refused further comment, including on whether she initially hid his comments.
The title “dickinsonasmayor” indicates that Dickinson uses her Facebook page to communicate with Berryville residents in her capacity as a local official. Courts nationwide are hearing cases involving whether comments legally can be deleted or hidden on social media pages used by government officials mainly to communicate with constituents, or whether people can be banned from commenting on such sites, according to Alan Gernhardt, executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council.
Already, the issue has hit close to home.
In January, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall violated county resident Brian Davison’s free speech rights under the First Amendment by banning him for 12 hours on her “Chair Phyllis J Randall” Facebook page. Randall has said she blocked him in February 2016 because he criticized county school board members and their families. But a judge rejected her argument that the Facebook page was a private website and determined that she engaged in illegal viewpoint discrimination, a report in the Loudoun Times-Mirror showed.
Gernhardt declined to comment specifically about the matter between McClemens and Dickinson. He said it is a First Amendment issue in which a court may need to get involved more so than a FOIA-related issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.