BERRYVILLE — Angry at his best friend for accusing him of stealing drugs from him, William Scott Smallwood sought help to rob William Todd Anderson.
Smallwood backed out of the plan when he realized his friend might get hurt, but the robbers went ahead with it, and Anderson was murdered in his Blue Ridge Mountain home on March 27, 2017. In a plea bargain on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court, a remorseful Smallwood was sentenced to 11 years with eight years and two months suspended. The 49-year-old Berryville man apologized to Anderson's daughter and parents.
"I wish this never happened and I wish I could take it back," Smallwood testified by video from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester. "I'm just very sorry."
The 48-year-old Anderson, a master electrician, had long struggled with addiction. Like many substance abusers, he sold drugs on the side to feed his habit. The two ounces of cocaine, 21/2 pounds of marijuana and $2,000 Anderson had in his safe on the night of the robbery made him a target.
After his argument with Anderson, Smallwood called up Joseph Paul Marshall, a convicted drug dealer. Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth's attorney, said Marshall connected Smallwood with Michael Ivory Curry. Curry and Blake Anthony Munk then met with Smallwood days before the killing. He testified in January that both were experiencing heroin withdrawal during the meeting in a car outside a local McDonald's restaurant.
"They said, 'Let's go right now. We can go right now. We're dopesick, and we've got guns,'" Smallwood testified. "I thought, 'Holy [expletive]. They really want to do this.'"
The meeting ended without Smallwood giving Curry and Munk the address for Anderson's home. But William Edward Freeman Jr., Curry's cousin, had done landscaping at Anderson's home. Freeman testified at Curry's trial that after he let it slip that he knew the numerical address, he reluctantly went along with the robbery and acted as a lookout. He testified that Curry and Munk beat Anderson to get the combination to the safe and that Curry struck Anderson with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle in the head causing the bleeding on the brain that killed Anderson.
In March, the 33-year-old Curry of Summit Point, West Virginia, was sentenced to life for first-degree murder. In February, the 33-year-old Munk of Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 years with 90 years suspended after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and multiple burglary and robbery charges. In April, Freeman, 27, of Berryville, was sentenced to 40 years with 35 suspended on involuntary manslaughter and robbery charges.
Like Freeman, Smallwood cooperated with authorities and testified against Curry and Munk. Williams told Judge Alexander R. Iden that phone records verified Smallwood was sincere about not following through with Curry and Munk. She said Anderson's family supported the plea deal. "They may never accept what Mr. Smallwood did, but they do accept this agreement," Williams said.
Defense attorney Caleb A. Kershner also said Smallwood was sincerely remorseful. He noted Smallwood had saved Anderson from fatally overdosing on multiple occasions. Kershner said Smallwood was a substance abuser and he said the drugs affected his behavior.
"He has to live with putting that plan in motion for the rest of his life even though he didn't want it to go forward," Kershner said. "He is incredibly regretful."
Smallwood pleaded guilty to separate charges on conspiracy to burglary, robbery and criminal solicitation. A burglary charge and two counts of robbery were dismissed as part of the deal. Smallwood, who has been in jail since March of last year, was credited with time served. Upon release, he will be on supervised probation for five years.
With the sentencing of Smallwood, the remaining two defendants are Marshall and his cousin Toi Latoria Marshall, the suspected getaway driver. Joseph Marshall, who was arrested on June 8 after being a fugitive for months, is charged with soliciting a felony. Toi Marshall, who appeared briefly in court on Monday, is charged with first-degree murder. Both are due back in court at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 when Toi Marshall is expected to enter a guilty plea.
