A 30-year-old Berryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Saturday on River Road (Route 600) in Clarke County when the pickup truck he was driving hit a tree, according to state police.
Clayton D. Cummings was in a 2003 Ford F-150 traveling north on River Road — 2 miles south of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) — when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree, a news release issued Monday afternoon stated.
Cummings died at the scene as a result of his injuries, state police said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by Senior Trooper R. Riggs.
