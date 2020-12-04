A Berryville resident who led Berryville police on a high-speed chase on Jan. 27 admitted on Thursday to dealing drugs and illegally owning guns.
In a plea bargain in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Cironta Rayshon Commander pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a felon and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. Sentencing guidelines haven’t been calculated, but the agreement said federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of the guidelines.
Court documents also said the government won’t charge Cirona Evan Commander or Makhaila Roberts in relation to Cironta Commander’s plea. The documents don’t say what his relationship is to them, but mention Commander’s girlfriend and mother were present when guns were found in his home.
The chase began after a traffic stop on East Fairfax Street over Commander not being in compliance with restrictions on his driver’s license, according to the documents. Commander fled the scene and crashed into a tree. He then fled on foot with a backpack before being caught. A semi-automatic pistol was found in the car and the backpack contained two grams of cocaine, three ounces of marijuana and $4,738 in cash.
On Feb. 3, a search was conducted of Commander’s home in the 400 block of Cobbler Drive. Three semi-automatic rifles and about $15,000 in cash were found. A storage unit card found in a car in the driveway of the home led to a search of a storage facility in Stephens City. Found in the unit were nearly seven ounces of fentanyl, over an ounce of heroin and about 12.5 ounces of cocaine. “These narcotics belonged solely and exclusively to the defendant,” the documents said.
The 22-year-old Commander has an extensive criminal record. It includes convictions for buying or receiving a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, cocaine possession and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Commander is due in Clarke County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 on local charges related to the federal case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.