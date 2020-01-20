BERRYVILLE — Mayor Patricia Dickinson insists that Town Recorder Jay Arnold plotted a “sneak attack” by not informing Berryville Town Council that he was going to criticize her during its December meeting, when he accused her of threatening him in an email.
Dickinson’s assertion comes as she has continued to maintain that Arnold’s business dealings with the town are a conflict of interest. That is despite special prosecutors determining that Arnold broke no laws, and ultimately dropping malfeasance charges lodged against him, following a Virginia State Police investigation.
The mayor’s claim also comes after the council, in a formal vote during the December session, charged that she violated the town’s code of conduct through remarks she made in emails to Arnold. She faced no penalties as a result of the vote.
Arnold’s duties as recorder are similar to those of the vice mayor in many cities and towns. The recorder is elected to the council by voters.
During the December council meeting, Arnold referenced emails that Dickinson had sent to him since October 2017, regarding conflict of interest allegations. He asserted that in one email, Dickinson threatened him by stating, “It is not my intention to make this matter public prior to the (May 2018 council) election. However, if you are re-elected, then I will bring the matter to Town Council. If you are not re-elected, then I would consider the matter closed.”
Reading a four-page statement, Dickinson said during last Tuesday’s council meeting that “the very foundation of Mr. Arnold’s accusations against me are unfounded and simply not true.”
“For nearly four years,” she said, “I have expressed my concerns about Mr. Arnold’s conflict of interest both publicly in town council meetings and privately via email with Mr. Arnold. Throughout this time, Mr. Arnold has refused to acknowledge my concerns or provide information that would clarify his situation.”
The information is available in records at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, Arnold said in an interview later in the week.
As council members, “we all have access” to it, he said.
“Now ... he decides that my emails are threatening,” Dickinson said at the council meeting. “If Mr. Arnold felt threatened by my emails, why did he wait until now to express concern? It seems to me that Mr. Arnold’s accusations against me are not the result of my emails or actions but are in retaliation for the state police finding credible evidence that he violated the Conflict of Interest Act and then charging him on multiple counts of violating the act.”
“I have tried to address this matter with sensitivity. I have tried to not publicly disparage Mr. Arnold’s reputation,” Dickinson continued. “As my emails attest, I have tried for some time to get Mr. Arnold to take my concerns seriously and to make his financial dealings with the town transparent. It was Mr. Arnold’s actions, not mine, that ultimately resulted in his being indicted by the Virginia State Police.”
The charges were not grand jury indictments.
Time for Arnold to make his remarks was not on the December meeting’s original agenda. Shortly after the meeting began, Arnold said he wanted to amend the agenda to include discussion of a code of conduct violation and possible relation action. The council then approved the amended agenda in a unanimous vote.
Nevertheless, Dickinson said during last Tuesday’s meeting that “by not making his accusation and his request for action public (before the December meeting), he denied me and the people of Berryville the opportunity to know what actions were being considered by council. He denied the public the right to know.”
“Mr. Arnold chose not to be open and transparent in his dealings, but instead he deliberately launched a sneak attack,” Dickinson said. “I can only assume he chose this path so that he could control the conversation and so I would not have the opportunity to prepare a response.”
Dickinson read her comments under her “mayor’s report,” a standard time on agendas for regular monthly council meetings during which she comments on matters of her choice. Because her remarks are not included in council agenda packets, council members generally do not know ahead of time what she is going to comment on.
As for the sneak attack, Arnold countered, “What did she do?” — she apparently did not tell anyone ahead of time what her remarks would be about.
But regarding her comments in the mayor’s report, he said, “I’m fine with that. I anticipated she was going to come back with a response” to his comments in December.
On Nov. 21, Clarke General District Court Judge Amy Tisinger dismissed the seven malfeasance charges against Arnold after an “agreed order” between his attorney, Suni Mackall, and Winchester Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Douglas White was filed with the court, resolving issues pertaining to the charges.
The charges stemmed from a state police probe into repairs and maintenance work done by Arnold’s firm, Berryville Auto Parts, on vehicles belonging to the town. They were dropped after prosecutors received information about the firm’s business arrangements with the town that investigators did not see. Arnold has said that nobody from the Virginia State Police contacted him during the investigation, which he did not know about until he was served with the charges.
Berryville Auto Parts is able to work on town vehicles through a rider on a Clarke County contract for vehicle maintenance. Such riders are legal and even encouraged by the state, Arnold said, because they lead to more “buying power” that can result in lower costs.
The state police investigated after being contacted by a group of unidentified citizens concerned that the business arrangements may violate state law. Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams has said, though, that after receiving information that the State Police did not take into account, his office moved to have the charges dropped because “it seems he (Arnold) was above-board” and “very transparent (in his dealings with the town) and tried to do everything right” under the law.
In December, Dickinson told the council she believes that even if business between Arnold’s firm and the town does not violate the Conflict of Interest Act, she still thinks a conflict of interest exists.
“I guess she can’t take ... no for an answer,” Arnold said during the interview. “I guess if you keep saying something to yourself, you’ll believe it.”
Dickinson denied contacting the state police.
“I do not know anyone in the Virginia State Police organization and have never contacted them regarding this or any other issue,” she told the council last Tuesday.
“She just had to have been involved” with the citizens’ group somehow, Arnold speculated, based on her remarks.
“I believe the course of action taken by the group of concerned citizens was appropriate,” Dickinson told the council. “It means that there are Berryville residents who are paying attention. They read the (council) meeting minutes and the agenda packets. And, having reviewed the information that was available to them, they saw reason to be concerned.
“Just as a responsible citizen should do,” she continued, “they reported their concerns to me and to the state police. The state police did what they are expected to do; they investigated. Their investigation led them to the conclusion that there was sufficient credible evidence to indict Mr. Arnold. The courts then did what they are supposed to do and they adjudicated this matter. This is how our system is supposed to work. I played no part in this series of events.”
“I applaud our citizens for their actions. I applaud them for not ignoring this situation,” the mayor proceeded to say. “Given the information available to them it is only reasonable that they reached the conclusion they did. And, that the state police came to the same conclusion is a testament to Mr. Arnold’s lack of transparency in his financial dealings with the town. All of this could have been avoided if Mr. Arnold had responded to my concerns and make his financial dealings with the town transparent.”
During the meeting last Tuesday, Arnold did not respond on Dickinson’s remarks.
“I just figured I’d let that go,” he said during the interview, having perceived that she would make comments.
Smiling, he added, “I’m happy for Pat that she got the opportunity to publicly blame me to justify her actions.”
(5) comments
Hey we are all entitled to our opinion. The fact that Berryville accommodates public officials to benefit in this manner is interesting. The prudent action though might have been for the official to refrain from perpetuating the perception of a problem even If, as we have found, deemed within the law. There obviously must have been some question of it propriety to get as much traction as it did (from other than the Mayor). As for myself, for the longest time, I wondered what was the occasion for the frequent police vehicle presence in the subject business establishment's parking lot. Now I know.
A thorough investigation has shown that there was no conflict of interstand and complete transparency by Mr. Arnold. The law was followed - in full public view. The Mayor needs to accept the legal findings and move on. The Mayor is entitled to her deeply held beliefs - but belief does not equal the facts of the matter. Our society suffers from many that embrace twaddle and don't shut up about it. It really is time to sit down and be quiet. And move on.
Or better yet, she submit a letter of resignation, which Berryville will be better off.
It seems as if this is a closed matter and does not need anymore attention.
The man was accused , investigated, and adjudicated with no consequences once the facts were examined. I believe that is due process. MOVE ON!!
She knows her days are numbered.
