BERRYVILLE — To prevent employees and visitors from getting sick, don’t reopen a business before making sure its water supply is clean.
That is a town official’s advice to owners and/or occupants of buildings that have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially ones housing restaurants, offices and other places frequented by people.
Water in plumbing systems that have not been used for weeks becomes stagnant, and than can lead to contamination, according to Berryville Utilities Director David Tyrrell.
“Hot water is especially prone” to contamination, Tyrrell said.
For example, he said, Legionella bacteria can develop when hot water turns cool and disinfectants in the water drop to low levels. The bacteria can survive even in chlorinated water, and drinking the contaminated water could cause Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia that can be deadly, according to science and medical websites.
The disease gets its name from an outbreak that occurred following an American Legion convention at a Philadelphia hotel in 1976.
Tyrrell urges the owners/operators of buildings being reopened to follow U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines for ensuring their water supplies are safe.
Recommendations include flushing both cold and hot water supplies at all points of use within a building, including sinks, drinking fountains, showers and toilets. Flushing involves opening taps and letting water run to clear pipes of any that is stagnant.
Depending on a building’s design and water pressure, water may need to be flushed on each floor, and perhaps in each room with a tap, according to the EPA guidelines.
Other recommendations include:
Inspecting plumbing to make sure it’s working properly and in overall good condition.
Keeping hot water heaters’ temperatures set at 140 degrees or higher, and
Checking parameters such as temperature, pH and disinfectant levels in water entering buildings, and at each point of use, to make sure fresh water is flowing through the plumbing. Stable levels can indicate that plumbing systems have been adequately flushed.
“Making sure you have fresh water ... is the easiest way of making sure the water supply is safe,” Tyrrell emphasized.
Further details of the EPA guidelines are on the town’s website at berryvilleva.gov.
Anyone with questions about drinking water supplies or how to flush plumbing systems can call Tyrrell at 540-955-1982, ext. 1.
Water in homes and other structures that have remained in use during the pandemic should continue to be safe, Tyrrell said.
