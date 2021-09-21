BERRYVILLE — The town will seek grants from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to install new sidewalks along Fairfax Street.
Berryville Town Council recently gave permission to apply for the Transportation Assistance Program grants, which would cover 80% of the cost. The town would have to pay the other 20%.
Where the local match would come from isn’t yet determined. But an increase in the real estate tax rate is a possibility, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
“Nobody wants to hear that,” Dalton told the council.
However, “this is an important project,” he said. As new homes are built in Berryville’s northeast quadrant, he said “we’re going to see ... a traffic increase along that route,” and pedestrians will need safe places to walk.
Oct. 1 is the deadline to submit grant applications. Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said she doesn’t know how soon she will hear from VDOT as to whether Berryville will receive any funding assistance. Therefore, she doesn’t know how soon construction on the sidewalks could start.
Fairfax Street is regarded as a “collector road” — one that channels vehicles from neighborhood streets to major highways. Drivers often use Fairfax to travel between First Street, which connects to East Main Street near the railroad tracks, and North Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340).
A new portion of Fairfax opened last December as part of the Fellowship Square subdivision’s ongoing development.
Officials believe sidewalks are especially needed to help pedestrians safely travel between downtown and the commercial area surrounding Martin’s and McDonald’s.
Sidewalks have been proposed for both the north side of West Fairfax and the south side of East Fairfax. The latter sidewalk would front 12 townhouses and have special features to help people with disabilities, a council document shows.
The total cost of the sidewalks is estimated at $1,401,096. Of that amount, planners hope VDOT grants will cover $1,120,877, which would require a $280,219 town contribution.
Recorder Erecka Gibson asked what options the town has for covering its share.
“I think you’re needing to look at raising some taxes, in my opinion,” Dalton replied. “You’re going to have to raise taxes somewhere to get a portion of that.”
After the council meeting, Dalton was asked if he thinks taxpayers throughout Berryville should help pay for projects benefiting only one neighborhood. He said the sidewalks would benefit all residents because Fairfax Street is used by drivers throughout town and the street would become safer for all travelers.
He doesn’t know of any mechanism that would enable Berryville to enact a tax rate increase for just one neighborhood, he continued.
The town’s current real estate tax rate is 20 cents per $100 of assessed value. Dalton explained that each cent generates about $62,000.
Officials will determine for certain how the local funding share will be paid if, and when, VDOT awards grants to Berryville. The town must compete with other localities for grants, so Dunkle said “there’s no guarantee” the town will get any.
The council voted unanimously to seek a grant for the East Fairfax sidewalk. Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald voted against seeking a grant for the West Fairfax footpath. After the meeting, she said she hadn’t heard enough information about that project to decide whether she favors it.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez said she supports pursuing the grants although she’s “not necessarily in favor of a tax increase.”
Even if VDOT eventually awards the grant, Dunkle said the council doesn’t have to accept them.
