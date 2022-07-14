BERRYVILLE — A blight abatement plan for a log cabin in the Josephine City Historic District calls for part of the structure to be repaired and portions to be razed.
The plan, which Berryville Town Council adopted Tuesday night in a unanimous vote, requires the work and all required inspections to be completed by mid-December 2023.
Josephine City, established by freed slaves in the late 19th century, is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The boarded-up cabin at 112 Josephine St., erected in the late 1800s, is the only structure on the street existing as it was originally built.
The cabin is one of four properties — mostly on Josephine Street — deemed blighted by local officials and for which the council adopted plans for their rejuvenation.
If improvements specified in the plans aren't accomplished by specified deadlines, the structures could eventually be totally demolished, Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
At recent public meetings, the cabin has garnered the most attention. People from throughout Clarke County and beyond have called for it to be spared demolition. They maintain it contributes to the historic district and that its condition isn't that bad.
Under a blight abatement plan, the cabin's owners are to demolish the front porch and part of the structure added later in its history. The main portion of the cabin is to undergo repairs, including ones that make doors and windows secure and weather-tight. Chinking, a synthetic substance used to seal joints of log structures, is to be repaired as necessary.
Utilities must be disconnected, the plan mentions.
If any health hazards are found as the work proceeds, the owners must rectify them, the plan shows. Also, trash and debris resulting from the repairs must be removed from the property.
Upgrades to the cabin already have begun. They have been spearheaded by Donna Richardson, who has represented the heir owners of the property in conversations with officials.
"Everything ... (already) has been rectified but the porch, which we're in the process of doing," said Richardson, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. She told the council that the cabin was the homestead of her great-great-grandparents.
When the project is completed, doors and windows must no longer be boarded up, the plan shows.
Richardson took issue with the notion that the cabin is an eyesore.
"Having boards against a building is not blight," she told the council.
"I really appreciate your enthusiasm" to get the improvements underway, Councilwoman Diane Harrison told Richardson.
According to Councilman Grant Mazzarino's motion to adopt 112 Josephine's plan, if the owners don't comply with its terms, the town manager is "authorized to cause the remediation work prescribed ... to be completed and that the cost of such work be recovered as allowed by law."
The plan stipulates that if specified deadlines aren't met, the town will proceed with demolition of the entire structure and cleaning of the property, then place a lien on the property to recoup the costs. Dalton said "the remediation work prescribed" in Mazzarino's motion refers to demolition.
Motions adopted for blight abatement plans for the other properties are similar, as are technicalities they mention, such as for debris cleanup and utility disconnections.
In terms of utilities, "we're just capping" the services, Harrison said. If the structures ever are put to use again, new water and sewer lines will not have to be installed to them, she emphasized.
Council members sai if improvements to 112 Josephine aren't finished by mid-December 2023, but there is evidence that work is progressing steadily, they may consider approving an extension for the project.
