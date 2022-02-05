BERRYVILLE — Officials are looking into whether the town should regulate all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and minibikes ridden on private property and, if so, how.
The Berryville Police Department received a complaint about people riding such vehicles on residential land, causing a disturbance in the neighborhood.
Because the riders aren’t doing anything illegal, officials declined to identify the location where the complaint originated.
Yet they believe the issue merits some consideration.
An ATV — also called a four-wheeler — has a motor and is designed to maneuver rough, unpaved terrain. A minibike is a two-wheeled, motorized vehicle also intended for off-road use.
State law prohibits such vehicles from being ridden not only on roads, but other types of public property as well. Exceptions are made only for police, firefighters and paramedics traveling to emergencies in hard-to-reach places, plus other riders “to the extent necessary to cross a public highway (between private properties) by the most direct route.”
The General Assembly has approved a few other exemptions for Buchanan and Tazewell counties in rural Southwest Virginia. For example, ATVs can be ridden on public roads there during the daytime, but only for distances of one mile or less between off-road trails.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White said he knows of nowhere in Virginia that restricts the vehicles’ use on private property.
The town has a noise ordinance. But if ATVs and minibikes have mufflers and exhaust equipment that’s working properly, they likely wouldn’t be in violation of the ordinance, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Berryville Town Council’s Public Safety Committee has asked town employees to investigate options for further regulating ATVs and minibikes. In doing so, White said he discovered an ordinance in East Hartford, Connecticut, placing a buffer between properties where such vehicles are ridden and adjoining lots.
“You can ride them on your property, but not within 1,000 feet of your neighbor,” he said, referring to the rules there.
Legal counsel is reviewing whether a similar ordinance would be legal in Virginia, said White.
Even if it is, it might not be right for Berryville, he continued.
Many homes in town don’t have very much space between them, so footage for a buffer would be limited, he indicated.
Furthermore, he said, “how deep does the government get involved” in resolving problems between neighbors?
White said he understands concerns people may have about, for instance, ATVs and minibikes stirring up dust and making noise. If people are trying to sleep or work from home, it could rattle their nerves.
However, “you’re dealing with a situation involving people using their private property,” he said.
“By right, they get to use their properties they way they want,” White continued, at least within parameters of the zoning districts they’re in.
“It’s a tough situation,” he continued, because “it’s important that people’s property rights are not violated.”
More discussion about ATVs and minibikes is likely during a future committee or full council meeting, Dalton and White said.
