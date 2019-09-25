BERRYVILLE — Having a hotel and a unique cluster of locally-run stores would help Berryville boost its economy by attracting visitors, town officials believe.
On Monday, Berryville Town Council’s Community Development Committee voted to recommend to the full council that town staff begin actively seeking a developer to establish a boutique hotel either downtown or nearby. The full council likely will consider the matter during its next regular meeting on Oct. 8.
The committee’s decision comes amid plans to eventually have a consultant do a branding and marketing study for the town.
A boutique hotel generally is regarded as one with 50 or fewer rooms and which is somewhat upscale. In 2014, a consultant determined that downtown Berryville could support one because: it is Clarke County’s commercial hub; the county is seeing more tourists, and local options for overnight accommodations are limited. A study by a national real estate advisory firm, Newmark Knight Frank, earlier this year supported the findings.
Having a hotel in Berryville would encourage tourists to stop and spend money in stores and restaurants, Town Manager Keith Dalton told the committee. The more tourists that the town attracts, the more businesses that it might attract, he said.
“A hotel would be very beneficial for the Barns” of Rose Hill, said Councilwoman Diane Harrison. Roughly half of the arts and culture organization’s visitors are from outside Berryville, she said.
Also, a hotel would be a place where people visiting local relatives or companies could stay, Dalton said.
“Winchester is building three new hotels, if that tells you something,” said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
Both the county’s Economic Development Advisory Committee and Industrial Development Authority have shown support for pursuing development of a hotel, Dalton said.
What is needed now, he said, is for both the council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to show a sense of urgency for the project.
Dalton said the ultimate goal remains finding someone to develop a hotel without any financial aid from the town.
Officials must “beat the bush and say (to interested developers), ‘Come and talk with us,’” he said.
The branding and marketing study would help Berryville determine its uniqueness as a town — its “brand,” essentially — for use in marketing efforts.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez, the committee’s chairperson, said she thinks marketing efforts should focus on attracting commercial ventures. That would benefit residents, she said, because the more taxes that businesses pay, the lesser the tax burden on them.
Clarke County already is working on strategies to attract tourists, officials pointed out. Yet businesses help attract tourists, too, Harrison said.
Retail businesses are most likely to get tourists, but service-oriented businesses attract them, too, officials indicated.
Attracting retail “certainly can be done,” Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald said, recalling that “Berryville was full of retail many years ago, and services, too.”
“I look at this (town) as a living, breathing organism,” Dunkle said. “Things will come and go,” she said, as people’s needs and market forces dictate.
Staff can prepare a request for proposals (RFP) from consultants interested in doing a branding and marketing study, Dalton said.
However, committee members said that during their Oct. 28 meeting, they want to discuss what the RFP should specify before asking the full council to direct staff to prepare it.
In the hotel business and live in Bluemont. IMO, there are two big hurdles to overcome. Weekend events are great for occupancy, but there has to be viable weekday business. The other obstacle(s) is the train/fire station. People do not like being woken up by anything other than their alarm clock. I would love to see a small boutique hotel there, it would be great for the community.
Rosemont, the Battlefields and Long Branch all send business to the hotels in Winchester regularly. The hotel study a few years ago recommended that there be a small hotel in Berryville, based on the amount of business Clarke was sending to Winchester hotels. Tourism has increased since then. Those who say there is "nothing to do" in Clarke aren't counting any of these businesses that specifically target the non-local market.
(Bonus for the locals if a hotel opened with a nice place that serves drinks after 9pm.... There's no denying that unfilled niche.)
I meant "existing" merchants and restaurants.
As a local business owner, I certainly fully support economic development...but not at the encouragement of the local government. I personally think this boutique hotel idea is misplaced. We are not lacking in accommodations in the area as there are dozens of privately-owned B&Bs throughout Clarke County. As another commenter mentioned, part of the lack of interest in 'staying in' Berryville is simply that there isn't much to do, especially with regard to nightlife (there is none). And that can be okay if the community wants to identify as quiet, low-key, and really a place for its and Clarke County's residents. Berryville as a community has a strange relationship with 'outside influence' including tourism dollars...we want more outside money in, yet we don't want outside influence (i.e. outside decisions being made as what businesses should be here; what kind of developments would bolster growth; etc.). If a private developer had an idea for a hotel and thought that Berryville would succeed, I think that someone would have pushed forward and accomplished it by now. As I recall, we even had a very recent developer show substantial interest in First Street who even bought a large property, had a full-blown 2-3 floor hotel plan, and now I've heard nothing about it. If he's not going forward with the project, that's a pretty good sign that a hotel in Berryville is probably not in the economic interests of the developers, and accordingly, won't be for the town itself.
Having a "can do" attitude is an important first step, however It may be awhile before a 50 room hotel is financially viable. That's a lot of rooms that require occupant $ for more than a weekend night or two. I wish the town/county well and would
suggest that the focus be on a location walkable to downtown Berryville to best add a additional dynamic to downtown and benefit exiting merchants and restaurants.
Until there is something in Berryville to actually see, or something to do that requires an overnight stay, this is probably misguided. Now, if they want to build somewhere and make some small spaces available for retail in a complex, that doesn't have sky high rents like the current downtown, that might work. The reason retail is dead in town is because the current building owners set the rent so high that only doctors and lawyer can afford to rent, hence the storefronts you see there now.
Winchester is building three hotels because they have a night scene. The city is vibrant and growing. Nobody wants to spend the night in Berryville, where the night life is nonexistent, most likely because of the no growth attitude of the BOS. I'm not saying that no growth is bad, but I am saying that attracting tourism is very difficult when there is nothing to do after dark, and there will not be tourism hot spots without growth.
Why must there be a sense of urgency?
