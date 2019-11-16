BERRYVILLE — New specifications for street signs were adopted by Berryville Town Council on Tuesday.
As a result, the town intends to standardize its signs during the next few years.
Town Manager Keith Dalton recently told the council’s Streets and Utilities Committee that many street and traffic signs in Berryville are mismatched, such as by having different lettering styles or shades of background colors. Possible reasons, he mentioned, are signs having been ordered from different manufacturers and subdivision developers having installed signs with styles different from ones elsewhere in the town.
Dalton believes signs should be consistent in terms of color (for instance, all stop signs should use the same shade of red) height and reflective materials to make drivers easily notice them, thereby improving traffic safety. There also should be consistency, he thinks, among posts on which signs are mounted and how much of a post is noticeable above a sign.
The new specifications will be set forth in Chapter 10 of Berryville’s Construction Standards and Specifications Manual. Among them:
Public street name signs remaining green and private street name signs remaining brown.
Signs must be 6 inches high and 24 inches long.
Uppercase letters 4 inches high and lower case letters 3 inches high are to be used on standard post-mounted signs. Those mounted overhead are to use upper case letters 12 inches high and lower case letters 9 inches high.
Square, perforated posts with breakaway support systems are to be used for sign mountings.
Traffic signs will be based on guidelines listed in the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
A plan for replacing nonconforming signs, including cost factors, will be presented to the council within a few months, Dalton said.
The new specifications were adopted in a unanimous vote following a motion by Councilwoman Diane Harrison that was seconded by Recorder Jay Arnold.
In other matters, the council:
Approved spending $7,745 to buy new budgeting software from Southern Software Inc., a North Carolina firm that specializes in serving local governments and public safety organizations. Mayor Patricia Dickinson said the new computer software will be easier for town employees to use than current software. Councilwoman Erecka Gibson said the new software also will help officials prepare financial forecasts. Contingency funds will be used to buy the software, Dalton said.
Instructed town administrators to draft a request for proposals (RFP) from contractors interested in doing a town marketing and branding study. The RFP is to be presented to the council for consideration during its December meeting.
Appointed Mary Serock to the Berryville Architectural Review Board. Her term will end in June 2021. Serock will fill the unexpired term of Gene Williamson, who resigned.
Appointed Derek Sprincis to the Berryville Tree Board. His term will end in December 2023. Sprincis will fill a seat that has been vacant for months, according to Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
Recognized Chris Shipe, who recently was named the Berryville-Clarke County Veteran of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.