BERRYVILLE — Town officials are persevering in their efforts to develop a new road on Berryville's southeast side, despite their Clarke County counterparts' lack of passion for the project.
After two days of talks on the topic, Berryville Town Council on Tuesday adopted a position statement urging the county's cooperation on three steps to "expand the town and county tax base and facilitate the completion of the Southeast Collector Road."
"There's been some reticence on their part," Town Manager Keith Dalton said of county officials, to consider letting Berryville annex land on its southeast side for an expansion of the Clarke County Business Park without first targeting undeveloped properties elsewhere, including so-called "infill" areas surrounding current development.
Those concerns "make sense," Dalton told the council.
The position statement mentions that developing the collector has been part of the Berryville Area Plan for 30 years. Adopted by the town and county in 1992, the plan is a land-use methodology for undeveloped properties in the county adjacent to the town's boundaries and designated to eventually be annexed into Berryville based on provisions of the 1988 Town-County Annexation Agreement. The plan was last updated several years ago.
Basically, the town wants to extend Jack Enders Boulevard — the only road entering and exiting the business park — through the Smallwood family property and connect it with Smallwood Lane near a railroad crossing in the county. Smallwood Lane connects with Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) south of Berryville.
Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager of community development and operations, said she believes the Smallwood family would be willing to sell some of its property. The town would have to work with the heirs, though, to meet their conditions, she said.
Town officials maintain the new road is needed for an eventual expansion of the business park, which is almost full and lacks room to accommodate any companies that may want to locate there eventually.
Dalton said the park has been "a very good addition to the town" because of the tax revenue paid by companies, particularly on their machinery and tools. Expanding the park, he said, is "vital to the economic well-being of (both) the town and county."
Mayor Jay Arnold said he thinks the collector road would help improve traffic flow around Berryville as well as attract businesses.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has been trying to pinpoint what kind of help the town wants toward developing the road. However, the supervisors have wondered if developing the road is practical and worth the estimated cost of almost $10 million.
One of the steps outlined in the council's position statement is that Berryville's planning department is to identify vacant and underused properties zoned for business purposes. That information is to be forwarded to the county's economic development director, who is to work with the landowners on marketing their properties based on their desires for it, as well as the availability of utilities and zoning requirements.
The second step is for the town and county planning departments to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and other organizations to determine what types of grants are potentially available to help a developer make road improvements amid a business park expansion.
Thirdly, the position statement calls for the town and county to jointly develop a strategy to:
• Encourage development of vacant and underused business and industrial properties,
• Proactively mitigate negative effects of that development,
• Establish thresholds for the timing of water, sewer and stormwater management components that would be included in a business park expansion plan,
• Create thresholds for amending the Berryville Area Plan and the zoning map,
• Pursue funding for transportation system improvements, and
• Market an expanded business park.
Overall, "it's about creating conditions that developers want to come into," said Councilman Grant Mazzarino.
"And can" come into without reluctance, Dalton said, finishing Mazzarino's sentence.
Dalton emphasized that the town would not expect the general public to fund the collector's construction entirely. The bulk of the cost burden would be on whoever eventually expands the business park, he said.
That shouldn't deter potential developers, he believes. He mentioned, for instance, that the developer of the current Clarke County High School complex built part of Mosby Boulevard as part of the project, and the developer of the new Fellowship Square subdivision is finishing the construction of Fairfax Street.
No county officials were at Tuesday's council meeting to hear about the position statement, which was adopted in a unanimous vote.
