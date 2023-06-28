BERRYVILLE — Neighbors of a house on West Main Street that's apparently being used for temporary lodging are urging Berryville officials to enact rules to keep such businesses in check.
Tuesday night, the Berryville Planning Commission held a public hearing on proposed zoning ordinance amendments concerning short-term rentals, like those advertised on the Airbnb and Vrbo websites. Afterward, commission members postponed considering the amendments until their next meeting on July 25. Several members were absent, and those present said input from the entire panel is needed.
The commission makes recommendations to Berryville Town Council on how to handle land-use issues.
A short-term rental is defined by the amendments as "the provision of a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping or lodging purposes for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy."
Town officials are aware of eight locations in Berryville fitting that description.
However, complaints have been received only about the West Main Street house, said Community Development Director Christy Dunkle. Those complaints have been about parking, noise, safety and the number of people on site.
According to the real estate website Redfin.com, the 6,690-square-foot house was built in 1860 and added onto around 2000. It has 15 bedrooms, six baths and nine paved parking spaces.
The website states that the structure once was used as an assisted living facility. Dunkle said she's heard the current owner has plans to eventually reuse it for that purpose.
Susan Godfrey, who lives next door, reasoned that the house could accommodate 30 lodgers altogether. She said, though, she has counted a maximum of only 20 at a particular time.
Under the amendments, short-term rentals would be required to have a business license and a certificate of occupancy issued by the Clarke County Building Department. They also would have to pay transient occupancy taxes like other types of lodging providers.
Holding special events for renters and/or their guests would be prohibited, as would preparing and serving food.
No more than two people could occupy a bedroom, and no more than 13 people could occupy a lodging facility at one time, as per Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code requirements, the proposal shows.
Short-term rentals wouldn't be allowed on properties zoned LI Light Industrial, C-2 Commercial, B Business, BP Business Park, ITL Institutional and OPR Older Person Residential. However, they would be allowed — if special-use permits are approved for them — in Berryville's 13 other residential and commercial zoning districts.
Officials initially recommended they not be allowed in the L-1 industrial district, either. They've since determined that district is suitable.
The town would set up a registry for short-term rentals. Registration would be required prior to beginning operations. It would have to be renewed annually and updated as necessary to maintain up-to-date information regarding:
• The property's address.
• The name, phone number, mailing address and email address of the property owner and, if different, the rental units' operator.
• A phone number and email address for an emergency contact.
• The number of bedrooms, bathrooms and parking spaces for the rental units.
• Online platforms on which the units will be advertised, and
• A copy of the certificate of occupancy.
Owners or operators also would have to pay a filing fee to be determined by the Town Council.
Registration could be waived under certain conditions, such as if the owners are licensed real estate brokers or they're already licensed or registered with the Virginia Department of Health as part of providing lodging space, the proposal shows.
"Who's going to police this" set of rules, Commissioner Sheryl Reid asked.
Dunkle replied that she would look into reports of zoning violations, while the police department would handle other complaints.
Godfrey suggested modifying the proposed amendments so "something can be done in real time" to resolve complaints.
Most problems at the West Main Street house occur on weekends when many town employees aren't working, she said.
Furthermore, amendments should specify "consequences for the owners" who violate the rules, said Godfrey.
Several other people living near the West Main Street house made brief statements from their seats in the audience.
Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti said the proposed rules for short-term rentals aren't intended to discourage such businesses. Rather, they're aimed at ensuring the rentals don't cause problems for their neighborhoods.
Berryville sees lots of tourists needing accommodations, yet the town doesn't have any hotels, Petti noted.
"Anytime you lose a visitor to a hotel out of town, you likely lose them for breakfast and dinner," she said. Those meals represent money that could be spent at Berryville restaurants and benefit the local economy, she indicated.
Along with Reid, commissioners who attended Tuesday night's meeting were Gwen Malone, Michelle Marino, Michael Bell Jr. and Vice Chairwoman Kim Kemp, who presided. Commissioners Tom Parker and Krishan Mathur were absent, as were Chairman William Steinmetz and Ryan Tibbens, the council's representative on the panel.
