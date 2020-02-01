BERRYVILLE — It's time to let local leaders know how well the latest lighting is illuminating the downtown landscape.
Last fall, the town began a pilot program to try and brighten the central business district after hearing complaints that it was too dark there at night. A survey soon will be developed so business owners and people who visit downtown can say how well they think the project is working.
Near the Bank of Clarke County and the Berryville Grille along East Main Street, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative replaced 200-watt high pressure sodium (HPS) lamp bulbs on arms 6-feet long with 140-watt, light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs on arms 10-feet long. In Hogan's Alley off East Main, a 70-watt HPS bulb was changed to a 70-watt LED bulb, but the arm was not changed.
In addition, 70-watt LED bulbs were installed in front of The Tea Cart and at the intersection of Church and Main streets within the past year as part of regular street lighting maintenance work.
Being more energy-efficient, LED street lamp bulbs produce less light. However, they cast the light they emit downward instead of all around, which causes illuminated areas to be brighter.
Last year, Berryville Town Council member Diane Harrison was among those who thought parts of downtown were too dark at night. During a meeting of the council's Streets and Utilities Committee on Tuesday, she said she thinks the new lights near the bank and the restaurant are "too bright." She indicated she has been startled at the brightness upon approaching East Main from Church.
Via the survey, officials basically want to find out whether people think downtown lighting is sufficient, too bright or not bright enough, and where. The survey will focus on the area along Main Street from Buckmarsh Street eastward toward Chalmers Court, as well as along Church Street near Dollar General and Crow Street.
Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, mentioned that officials are interested in eventually applying for a Community Development Block Grant to spruce up the area around Crow Street. Lighting changes might be worthwhile as part of the project, she indicated.
The survey will be posted on the town's website, www.berryvilleva.gov, as soon as Dunkle is able to prepare and post it. Plans are to leave it online for a month.
