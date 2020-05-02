BERRYVILLE — The town plans to help Clarke County pay a full-time employee to help both localities recruit and retain businesses and attract tourists.
In a unanimous vote, the Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism on Friday gave its permission for the job to be advertised.
The committee oversees a memorandum of understanding between the localities to cooperate on economic and tourism development efforts. It is comprised of four elected officials: Clarke County Board of Supervisors members David Weiss and Doug Lawrence, and Berryville Town Council Recorder Jay Arnold and member Kara Rodriguez. County Administrator Chris Boies and Town Manager Keith Dalton provide the committee staff support.
Recently, the county adopted a fiscal 2021 budget that includes $70,000 for the full-time economic development and tourism director. Berryville’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year, which will start July 1, contains $17,500 for the position.
Both the county and town are “pretty small” in terms of population, Boies said. So “it makes sense to share a position as much as we can.”
Dalton said he has not heard any council member oppose the allocation.
But if the council decides not to help fund the position, “you’re not obligated to hire anybody,” Boies told the committee.
A three-year funding commitment is sought. Rodriguez and Weiss, who also is the committee’s chairman, said they would like for the allocation to increase each year. Weiss suggested $22,000 for the second year and $25,000 for the third.
The town council will need to discuss that, Dalton said.
Berryville does not have an employee devoted solely to tourism or economic development. Tourism is considered part of economic development because it brings in revenue for the localities. For example, visitors eat in local restaurants, shop in local stores and buy supplies such as fuel for their cars.
Economic development currently is a part-time function of the county as residents have indicated they want it to stay mostly rural and agricultural. Yet officials say the county must work to recruit and retain businesses so jobs are available to residents who don’t work on farms or commute to jobs in nearby metropolitan areas.
Felicia Hart has been Clarke’s interim economic and tourism development director since March. Her career background is in marketing and development.
Hart, who did not attend Friday’s meeting, replaced Len Capelli, who left in February after the board of supervisors terminated his contract a few months earlier. Specific reasons for the termination were never given, although supervisors indicated they thought a change in direction was needed among economic development efforts.
The salary range for the full-time director’s job is $65,742 to $105,187. The midpoint within the range, classified as Grade Level 25 on Clarke’s pay scale is $85,465. That is $6,462.40 below the $91,927.40 average of what the economic development/tourism directors of other nearby localities are being paid.
According to a report prepared for the committee, Page County pays its economic development and tourism coordinator $52,500. Shenandoah County’s tourism and economic development director is paid $75,552. Warren County pays the director of its Economic Development Authority $99,000. Winchester pays its development services director $117,000, and the Frederick County Economic Development Authority’s executive director is paid $117,000.
In comparison, Capelli worked less than 100 hours per month and was paid about $39 per hour. Hart, who is not under contract, is working 29 hours per week and being paid $30 an hour.
Boies said the full-time director’s salary will be based on the person’s qualifications and experience. But “70s to the low 80s” seems to be a reasonable starting point, he said.
Officials will find out whether the new director can assist Berryville Main Street, a private, nonprofit organization that promotes and strives to improve the downtown business district. The organization currently does not have an executive director.
Arnold, the liaison between the council and the organization, said he thinks “this person will be a big, big help” to Main Street.
“It’s an important organization,” Weiss said. But “I’m a little concerned about putting too many hats on the person too quickly,” so to speak.
Boies and Dalton will review applications. They will forward those from the best candidates to the committee, which will conduct interviews.
Officials hope to have the new director start work by July. Dalton said that might be a little soon, depending on how much notice the person must give his or her current employer.
(1) comment
This would be a waste of taxpayer money. There is very little to see or do in Clarke county. The board of supervisors has made sure of that for a long time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.