BERRYVILLE — Town residents will soon be paying more in taxes on their homes and any other structures they own.
Berryville Town Council on Tuesday set a tax rate of 20 cents per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2021, up from 17.74 cents, or an increase of 12.7%. That means the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 will see their annual tax bill increase from $266.10 to $300 — not including any taxes they owe to Clarke County.
Officials say more revenue must be collected to pay for projects and additional personnel — including an extra police officer and a deputy town manager — that will be necessary as the town grows.
Lonnie Grimes, the lone speaker during a public hearing on the tax rate, disputed that assertion.
“I don’t see the need to hire another policeman in a city of 4,000,” Grimes told the council. “I didn’t know that Berryville is (that big of) a hotbed of crime.”
The council plans to eliminate a tax rate reduction implemented last year, resulting in a revenue-neutral rate, and return to the rate that Berryville had in 2019.
Still, “I am not happy,” Grimes said.
The town’s tax rate for machinery and tools will remain $1.30 per $100 of assessed value, while the personal property tax rate will be unchanged at $1.25 per $100. However, vehicle owners receive 70% relief on their tax bills as a result of a yearly allocation that Berryville is provided through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA) of 1998.
A resolution to maintain that relief percentage was adopted by the council.
The relief applies to vehicles with assessed values between $1,001 and $20,000. Cars and trucks assessed at $1,000 or less receive 100% relief. Those assessed at $20,001 or more receive relief just on their first $20,000 of value, according to the ordinance.
Both the tax rates and PPTRA resolution were adopted in unanimous votes following motions by Erecka Gibson, the council’s recorder.
The taxation matters are part of budgeting for the town’s new fiscal year that will start July 1.
A public hearing on Berryville’s $8.26 million spending plan for fiscal 2022 will be held during the council’s next regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 11. But now that the rates have been set, they will not be changed, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
