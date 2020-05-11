BERRYVILLE — The town plans to limit the number of containers that residents and businesses can place curbside so their garbage and recyclable materials can be collected.
The move comes as Berryville seeks proposals for a new collection contract. Its current pact with Republic Services of Winchester will expire at the end of the year, after being extended for six months to give the Town Council time to examine collection practices and needs.
A request for proposals (RFP) issued in February was pulled in March. Town officials were concerned that it lacked enough details about numbers of containers that solid waste collection firms can expect at each stop along local routes. The number of containers that must be emptied can affect the price a company charges.
Last year, Berryville paid Republic approximately $194,000 for garbage collection, $65,000 for recycling services and $40,000 to cover “tipping fees” charged to dump materials at a landfill in Frederick County, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Unlike many localities, Berryville doesn’t charge residents and businesses monthly fees for garbage collection. Instead, the town covers the service through revenues it collects.
“We’re making every effort to control our costs,” Dalton said. “That way, we hope to get tight bids.”
Basically, to ensure it has enough money to cover any unknown expenses it may incur, a company will charge more than it otherwise might, he said.
When companies submit proposals for Berryville’s new contract, “they’ll know exactly what they’re bidding on,” he added.
Single-family, detached homes will be issued one “toter,” or roll-out garbage container, under the revised RFP now being advertised. They will be able to have two, but they will have to pay for the second.
Duplexes and townhomes will be issued one toter per residential unit. They will not be able to purchase more.
Commercial-type businesses (including restaurants) and institutions (schools, for example), plus apartment buildings with three or fewer units, within Berryville’s commercial zoning districts will be able to receive curbside garbage collection. They will be issued one toter, but they can pay for as many as three more.
Curbside recycling services will be provided to houses, duplexes and townhomes. They can choose to receive either two 16-gallon bins or one 35-gallon cart. Extra bins and carts will not be issued.
Bins and carts will have lids to keep loose materials from being strewn, Dalton said.
Businesses, institutions and smaller apartment buildings in the commercial district each will be issued only one recycling cart. They will have a choice: Either a 35-gallon cart or a 96-gallon cart.
The reasoning behind the choice of cart size, Dalton said, is that some businesses — especially ones downtown — may have limited outdoor space and lack enough room for a larger one.
Sealed proposals from bidders for the garbage/recycling contract are due by 11 a.m. May 25. The council will review the proposals before selecting a contractor.
The new contract will start Jan. 1 and run through June 30, 2023. The chosen firm will have the option for up to seven year-long renewals, the RFP shows.
There are no plans to change collection days, Dalton said.
