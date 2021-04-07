BERRYVILLE — The town plans to use federal economic stimulus funds to help residents and businesses pay their water/sewer bills for a few months.
That could mean major reductions in customers’ bills. Those using low amounts of water, including discharges into the sewer system, could end up paying nothing, Town Manager Keith Dalton indicated.
It’s part of a lengthy plan that Dalton proposed to Berryville Town Council on Monday for spending $3,927,481 that the town expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The legislation, signed by President Biden in mid-March, is designed to help localities overcome the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council generally liked the plan.
But nothing is official about discounted utility bills. The plan is based on Dalton’s research about how the stimulus money can be spent. The town has no official communication yet from the federal government.
“So we shouldn’t get bogged down on numbers right now ... and start spending money,” he told the council.
The first half of the ARPA funds — $1,986,240.50 — is to be received in 60 days, and the second half can be requested at this time next year, Dalton said to his understanding. Federal rules stipulate that all of the money must be spent before the end of 2024, he said.
The money apparently can be used, he continued, for the following purposes: Responding to negative effects of the pandemic to assist households, businesses and nonprofit organizations; providing government employees “hazard pay” as a reward for their willingness to continue working with the public amid the pandemic, and therefore putting themselves at more risk of contracting COVID-19; replacing revenues lost due to effects of the pandemic, and investing in water, sewer and internet infrastructure.
He cautioned that his plan may have to undergo changes once “federal guidance” is received.
The town intends to put $402,000 toward paying customers’ water and sewer bills. That’s a little more than one-tenth of the total amount of the stimulus funds.
After the first installment is received, the town plans to pay off all water/sewer accounts delinquent for 60 days or more as of April 1. Plans also are to credit $37.37 to each water and sewer account monthly for six months. That amount represents the cost for 1,000 gallons of water/sewer usage — roughly what the average household uses per month, officials have said — plus administrative fees.
Dalton said customers ultimately could receive water/sewer service for free “if they have usages that low.”
At least, he said, “it certainly will significantly reduce most residents’ bills,” and those of many businesses, too.
Providing a monthly credit to utility bills is “a way to provide some relief to everyone in an equal fashion,” Dalton added.
“No additional funds are to be allocated for this purpose,” he said.
Dalton’s plan also calls for using ARPA dollars toward community and economic development projects, employee pay bonuses and infrastructure improvements.
